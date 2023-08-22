THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY NAMES TAYLOR NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading supplier of solutions-based industrial construction services, announced, today, that it has promoted its Vice President of Operations, Jesse Taylor, to the role of President & Chief Executive Officer.

Taylor joined ProLift in 2020 as part of the company's acquisition of a number of competitor ENTREC's United States assets. At ProLift, Taylor has served as Regional Director, and, most recently, Vice President of Operations, where he has played a pivotal role in the company's ongoing financial success and significant growth.

"Selecting Jesse was the natural choice," commented Michael Honan, Chairman of DIR Holdings, parent company of ProLift Rigging, "He has demonstrated excellence at every level of the operation- from safety and performance to management and customer satisfaction, he has proven himself a committed and capable leader."

Taylor possesses more than 20 years of experience in the crane and rigging industry and has worked in nearly every role; beginning his career as a crane operator for Taylor Crane Service and working his way up through management at ENTREC, and onto executive leadership at ProLift.

"I am honored and excited to start this role at this particular moment in our company history." said Jesse Taylor, President & CEO of The ProLift Rigging Company, "ProLift is at the forefront of a renaissance in modern industrial construction services; we have assembled an amazing collection of talented individuals at every touchpoint of our business--committed to safety, innovation, and successful project outcomes, all to better serve our customer base. We are growing our footprint internationally, starting with our expansion into Canada next month, and we are investing more in modern technology, people, and equipment than ever before."

Taylor's responsibilities begin immediately as he succeeds Matthew Brennan who departed the company last month.

ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

