THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY OPENS NEW FULL-SERVICE BRANCH IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions-based industrial construction services in North America, announced, today, the launch of a new full-service branch serving the Northern Virginia area.

The Manassas expansion marks ProLift's second major "hub" branch in Virginia and fourth facility in the state overall. Previously, ProLift provided service to Northern Virginia out of its Leesburg and Winchester warehouse locations.

The new ProLift Rigging facility at 10245 Golf Academy Dr in Bristow, Virginia

A "hub" branch is a full-service facility, typically located in larger metropolitan areas, that acts as a regional headquarters from which work crews and equipment are dispatched across a wider geographic service area than a standard branch would accommodate.

"Our new branch puts ProLift at the center of the action for new data center, renewables, and biotech construction projects," commented David Richardson, Branch Manager of the Northern Virginia locations. "This area is undergoing tremendous industrial growth and expansion; having a significant presence closer to our clients' jobsites will add to the convenience and efficiency we can provide."

The new state-of-the-art facility is located at 10245 Golf Academy Dr in Bristow, Virginia. It features more than 50,000 sq ft of secure climate-controlled indoor storage and another 15,000 sq ft of secure outdoor storage/yard space.

"While ProLift has had a substantial presence in the Northern Virginia area for more than four years now, we have never been able to offer our partners such a wide variety of local capabilities before," said Jesse Taylor, President, and CEO of The ProLift Rigging Company. "We are excited to expand our operations and assist with the continuing growth of this region."

The new Manassas branch features a collection of modern crane & rigging equipment, including various capacities of AT Cranes, Forklifts, VersaLifts, TriLifters, Gantry's, Telehandlers, and other specialized lifting equipment. It also features a collection of heavy-haul tractors and specialized trailers to support last-mile transportation. The office is currently open for business.

About The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services, offering safe, innovative solutions, and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. ProLift also features project management and in-house engineering capabilities. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

