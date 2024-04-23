THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY WINS PAIR OF MAJOR SAFETY AWARDS FROM THE SPECIALIZED CARRIERS & RIGGING ASSOCIATION (SC&RA)

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions-based industrial construction services in North America, announced, today, it has been honored with two Safety Awards from The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) --The Crane & Rigging Group Safety Award and The Group Safety Improvement Award.

The SC&RA Crane & Rigging Group Safety Award is given to member companies with a Workers' Compensation Modification Rate of 1.0 or less; a Property Damage Frequency Rate of 1.0 or less; an incident rate of 1.3 or less; and zero fatalities during the current program year. This marks ProLift Rigging's second consecutive year qualifying for this award.

The second honor being awarded to ProLift Rigging for the first time is The SC&RA Crane & Rigging Group Safety Improvement Award, which is given to member companies that demonstrate improved incident and/or workers' compensation modification rates compared to the previous year's rates and have a property damage frequency rate of 1.0 or less.

"Safety is at the center of our culture, and it is a true honor to be recognized by SC&RA and our peers as an industry leader in this area," remarked Jesse Taylor, President & Chief Executive Officer of The ProLift Rigging Company. "I commend the hard work and dedication of all ProLift employees and partners in our continuing efforts to maintain safe workspaces, implement and measure safe work habits, and minimize risk wherever possible."

Firms across the United States and around the world submit dozens of entries to the SC&RA Awards competition each year. The awards program recognizes worldwide excellence in the crane, rigging, and specialized transportation industry.

The awards were accepted by ProLift Branch Managers Matt Rix (Toronto) and Andrew Baum (Dallas-Fort Worth/Austin) last week at the 2024 SC&RA Annual Conference, held this year at the Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin, TX.

About The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services, offering safe, innovative solutions, and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machinery moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. ProLift also features project management and in-house engineering capabilities. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

About SC&RA

The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) is an international trade association with more than 1,350 members from 46 nations. Our members are involved in specialized transportation, crane and rigging operations, machinery moving and erecting, industrial maintenance, millwrighting, manufacturing, concrete pumping, and rental services. SC&RA helps members run more efficient and safer businesses by monitoring and influencing pending legislation and regulatory policies at the state and national levels and researching and reporting on safety concerns and best business practices. For more information, visit scranet.org.

