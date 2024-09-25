The Promise of Liberty Debuts in New York September 27th

Special Exhibit Preparing to Honor America's 250th Anniversary, Featuring Original Documents that Created, and Continue to Create, the United States of America

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1776, the Signers of the Declaration of Independence proclaimed the novel idea that all men are created equal. Though blinded by the limitations of their experience and prejudices of their day, their vision laid a path for a more equal future. This weekend, Seth Kaller, Inc. will present a "workshopping" preview of The Promise of Liberty, an exciting exhibit that brings together original documents and artifacts that showcase the words that created, and continue to create, the United States of America. In addition to the Declaration, Constitution, and Bill of Rights, the Founding documents include amendments abolishing slavery, providing equal protection of the law, expanding voting rights and more.

Declaration of Independence. Rare first exact facsimile. This is the only example known with an inscription by John Quincy Adams, who got Congress to approve making the copies. On display in NYC September 17 - 29. Martin Luther King, Jr. rare Advanced text for historic March on Washington. On display in NYC September 17 - 29.

The Promise of Liberty exhibit is taking place at the Empire State Rare Book and Print Fair at City College of New York. In addition, the Fair features over 40 rare book, print and ephemera exhibitors from across the country. Visitors can browse books, prints and ephemera on a broad range of topics and areas.

In 2026, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Seth Kaller plans to take this exhibit nationwide partnering with Sail 4th 250, which is bringing tall ships from 30 nations to help celebrate America's birthday. While the ships visit New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, New York & New Jersey, and Boston, The Promise of Liberty will be part of the educational and entertainment connections on land.

Kaller intends the exhibit tour to present a platform to inspire current and future citizens to construct a better democracy and a stronger civil society. This workshopping exhibit is taking place while Kaller is looking for partners to bring cutting edge technology including augmented reality, immersive media content, and projection mapping that can bring the authentic history to life. Kaller says, "the exhibit will be patriotic, inclusive, historically accurate, unflinchingly honest, and entertaining enough to be remembered."

"When shown together, historic documents like these can remind us that the strength of America comes from the contributions of people of all abilities, colors, creeds, classes, castes, sexes and genders, religions, and walks of life," stated Seth Kaller, historic document expert.

Empire State Rare Book and Print Fair

Friday, September 27th : 5pm - 9 pm : Preview Night. Tickets $60 .

: : Preview Night. Tickets . Saturday, September 28th : 11 am – 7 pm

: – Sunday, September 29th : 11 am – 5pm

: – Tickets $20 , $10 for students and free for under 16 or everyone with a valid CCNY student ID

, for students and free for under 16 or everyone with a valid CCNY student ID Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

The Great Hall, Shepard Hall, City College of New York , 160 Covent Ave. at 140th St. (map)

About Seth Kaller

Seth Kaller is a leading expert in acquiring, authenticating, and appraising American historic documents and artifacts. Kaller has built museum-quality collections for individuals and institutions, as well as legacy collections for philanthropists to donate.

Selected Highlight Documents, Artifacts & Themes in The Promise of Liberty

The Declaration of Independence – a July 1776 newspaper and a unique "exact facsimile"

The United States Constitution – first public printing

George Washington's "To Bigotry No Sanction" letter

The Bill of Rights

Frederick Douglass on Liberty

Women's Suffrage – Seneca Falls Declaration of Sentiments

Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation

Condoms from Civil War Era with Handbills on Salesman's Sample "preventative"

Jesse Owens' 1936 Gold Medal and Long Jump Certificate from the Berlin Olympics

FDR's 1941 State of the Union Address, Proclaiming Four Freedoms

The Contribution of the Negro to Democracy in America-- Showing Frederick Douglass , Harriet Tubman , Sojourner Truth, Crispus Attucks , et al.

Jackie Robinson Breaking the Color Barrier in Major League Baseball, April 15, 1947

Martin Luther King, Jr. at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

Media Contact: Risa B. Hoag, GMGPR, 845-627-3000, [email protected]

SOURCE Seth Kaller Inc.