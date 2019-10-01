The Promotion In Motion Companies Drops Three New Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisin Mashups Offering Bursts of Delicious Flavors

"With these new additions to the brand's classic Sun-Maid® Milk Chocolate Raisins, chocolate lovers can feel good about eating the Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins they've known and loved…only now more delicious than ever," according to Josh Shapiro, Senior Vice-President of Marketing for The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc.

"Consumers today expect authentic experiences in their snacking occasions. Our line offers natural combinations of plump raisins with almonds, cocoa dustings, and creamy peanut butter, all masterfully blended with pure milk chocolate. This is why Sun-Maid varieties are the perfect intersection of delicious indulgence and permissible ingredients you can feel good about," added Shapiro.

The new products begin shipping Fall 2019 and come in a range of sizes, including 2 oz. single serve tubes, 3.5 oz. movie boxes for concession operators, and 7 oz. resealable stand-up bags with suggested retail prices ranging from $1.99 - $5.79 each.



For over a century, Sun-Maid® has operated as a farmer's cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid has grown up with consumers as the timeless and trusted on-the-go snack that's simple, healthy and versatile. And for over 25 years, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins have been carefully manufactured by The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc., makers of some of the world's best loved confections and iconic snack brands.

About The Promotion In Motion Companies

The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. ("PIM") is one of North America's leading makers of fruit snacks, fruit rolls, confections and other snack food products. Ranked as #54 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" in the world, PIM has also ranked as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) four times in the past six years, by Crain's Business as one of the New York metro area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's 50 largest privately held employers.

Millions of times each day across the world, consumers enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including: Sun-Maid® Chocolate Covered Raisins, Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Go Organically® Fruit Snacks, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, Nuclear Sqworms® Sour Neon Gummi Worms, Original Gummi Factory® Brand Gummi FunMix® Candies, and more. PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include Promotion In Motion Canada, Inc., Grupo de Alimentación Promoción en Moción México, S. de R.L. de C.V., Grupo de Alimentación Promotion In Motion Iberica, S.L., Promotion In Motion UK, Ltd., Farmer's Choice Food Brands, PIM Brands, LLC and Pharma In Motion, LLC, makers of supplements, nutraceuticals and OTC pharmaceutical products.

