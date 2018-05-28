The promotional conference of the 2nd ISY Music Festival held in Beijing

CMIG, the event organizer, gave a presentation to hundreds of executives from China's leading companies at the event. With world-class music festivals as the main topic, Bai Mudi, CEO of CMIG, gave a talk on trends in how city governments are handling the hosting of entertainment-related events, covering topics such as how to best set up the main stage and the various props used at the venue, using the Chinese ISY Music Festival and how the festival manages the brand as an example. The conference was highly acclaimed by the company executives who attended.

Zhang Zhipeng, ISY's general brand consultant, talked about his experience in managing the ISY events, touching on many aspects of the business, including the cooperation with third parties, the selecting and setting up of the venue, and identifying of new commercial opportunities in terms of entertainment marketing as a result. Following the formal announcement of the brand policy for the event, several leading digital brands, including Weibo, Royole and ILIFE, signed partnership agreements with ISY. A number of other consumer, auto and travel brands expressed their intent in becoming a partner. The aim of the partnership deals is to attract a new target audience, fashion-conscious music lovers, to the concerts, establishing a new approach for future marketing efforts, and to distinguish the concert series from others that may, on the surface, appear to be similar.

The ISY Music Festival is not a traditional popular music concert, but rather an event combining international fashion trends with Chinese traditional culture. It is a brand in China that reflects a broadminded, cosmopolitan mindset. The 1st ISY Music Festival, held from March 1 to March 3 with a lineup of super stars and eye-catching stage effects, was ruled a success on the back of the international attention that the event received. The event was viewed by 400,000 music lovers, of which 100,000 attended the concert in person, making it the country's largest outdoor music event. Four of the world's top five DJs attended the festival, attracting attention from audiences worldwide. Ranked as the number 1 DJ on DJ's Mag's Top 100 DJ list for 2016 and 2017, Martin Garrix, closed out the event on the last day of the concert, bringing down the curtain on the event's most exciting moment.

The promotional conference concluded at 4:30 pm. Many company executives entered into discussions with ISY, giving presentations on their companies, brands and the advantages of their products, in hopes of initiating a partnership with ISY.

The Beijing promotional conference is the first stop of ISY's road trip to ten cities. The organizers plan to later hold promotional conferences in several cities, among them, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu, and expects to strike deals with several more of China's top-tier firms who are interested in being involved in the hosting of the "made in China" international music gala.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-promotional-conference-of-the-2nd-isy-music-festival-held-in-beijing-300655550.html

SOURCE ISY MUSIC FESTIVAL