NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the construction, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the propanol market.



The propanol market size is estimated to be USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The increasing demand for paints & coatings from the construction and automotive industries is the major factor driving the global propanol demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, the development of pharmaceutical production owing to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs and generic, biosimilar, and innovative products are expected to drive the demand for propanol. However, the increasing usage of bio & green solvents due to high VOC emission from petrochemical-based solvents and increasing usage of recycled solvents are some of the factors that are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



N-propanol is the fastest-growing type of propanol.

N-propanol is estimated to be the fastest-growing type of propanol between 2018 and 2023.N-propanol is expected to register a slight increase in the demand as compared to isopropanol owing to the new law regarding usage of low volatile organic compound (VOC) emitting chemicals in the food processing and food packaging applications.



Furthermore, the rising demand for n-propanol in developing countries worldwide owing to the increasing consumption of pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, cosmetics, and personal care products due to the growing healthcare, construction, and FMCG businesses is expected to drive the global propanol market.



Direct solvent and chemical intermediate are expected to be the major applications of propanol.



On the basis of application, the propanol market is divided applications of isopropanol and applications of n-propanol.The applications of isopropanol are direct solvent, chemical intermediate, household & personal care, pharmaceutical, and others.



Direct solvent is estimated to be the largest application for isopropanol owing to its increasing usage in paints & coatings, household cleaners, and personal care & beauty products.While, applications of n-propanol are direct solvent, chemical intermediate, and others, of which chemical intermediate is estimated to be the largest application of n-propanol.



The factors driving the n-propanol demand is its increasing consumption for the formulation of n-propyl acetate, ink, and coatings, among others.



APAC is the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for propanol.



APAC is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing propanol market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of strong and developing pharmaceutical, construction, automotive, and FMCG industries.The shifting focus of global market players to APAC owing to developing economic condition, favorable rules & regulations, and increasing FDI are driving the growth of these industries.



Propanol is majorly used as direct solvent in applications such as drug manufacturing, paints & coatings, and household & personal care products. The huge production and consumption of these products in the region is expected to drive the propanol market.

The key companies profiled in this report on the propanol market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), LCY Chemical Corp. (Taiwan), JXTG Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (India), and OXEA GmbH (Germany)



