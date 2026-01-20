The Property Data Holy Grail Arrives: Scope API 2.0 Delivers Full-Structure Measurements and Property Intelligence

Building on its first-generation API, which allowed integrated partners to access RoofScope® and RoofScopeX® measurement data, Scope API 2.0 expands far beyond individual roof reports. The enhanced platform now allows partners to consume metadata and complete measurement datasets from the company's entire suite of products, including RoofScope®, RoofScopeX®, RoofScope+®, GutterScope®, SidingScope®, PaintScope®, ConcreteScope®, InsulationScope®, and BlueprintScope®.

This breakthrough gives software developers, CRMs, and construction technology platforms unprecedented access to complete property exterior data, enabling new AI-powered workflows, smarter automation, and fully integrated contractor experiences.

"We're proud to be first to market with property intelligence that covers the entire structure," said Jerod Raisch, CEO of Scope Technologies. "As AI accelerates across construction, Scope API 2.0 places our partners at the forefront, empowering them to scale smarter while giving contractors more choice, speed, and precision than ever before."

More Than Measurements — Real Property Intelligence

In addition to rich measurement data, Scope API 2.0 delivers access to ProData™, Scope's advanced property-intelligence layer that includes verified information such as building codes, permit histories, municipality and zoning data, weather patterns, and property-financial insights.

This expansion aligns with Scope's ProDocs™ ecosystem, which introduced SmartQuote™ and SmartPO™ earlier in 2025 — technologies that automatically generate client-ready quotes and material purchase orders within three hours and deliver with its measurement report. Combined with Scope API 2.0, integrated partners can now power complete job-lifecycle automation from lead to material order.

"We've always been a data company with a mission to help contractors save time and increase profit," Raisch added. "API 2.0 allows every Scope client, and our partners' clients to tap into that same intelligence inside their own systems. It's about giving the industry open access to better data, and in turn, better results."

A Partner-First Ecosystem

Scope Technologies is currently working with its integrated partners to onboard the enhanced API and prepare for the launch of new capabilities throughout Q1 2026. Ten major platform integrations are already scheduled for release in the first quarter, each designed to extend Scope's data and automation stack deeper into the field-service, insurance, and distribution ecosystems.

"Scope API 2.0 isn't just an upgrade, it's a foundation for the next generation of construction technology," Raisch said. "From CRMs to supplier networks, we're opening the door for innovation across every channel."

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies, Inc. is a Denver-based SaaS and aerial-measurement company transforming how contractors, distributors, and insurers leverage property data. Through its flagship products, RoofScope®, ProDocs™, SmartQuote™, SmartPO™, and ProData™, Scope delivers verified property intelligence and automation across every exterior trade. With one of the largest proprietary measurement datasets in North America, Scope is building the data infrastructure powering the next generation of construction and insurance technology.

Learn more: www.myscopetech.com | www.roofscope.com

Media Contact:

Scope Technologies, Inc

[email protected]

1.877.697.2673

SOURCE Scope Technologies, Inc