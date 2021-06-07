The Proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine will be First Osteopathic School to Implement MI10's Innovation-Based Medical Curriculum

WICHITA, Kan., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently under construction in downtown Wichita, the proposed Kansas Health Science Center – Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM) is collaborating with Medical Intelligence 10 (MI10) to become the first osteopathic college of medicine to formally utilize MI10's educational modules to deliver curriculum related to advanced technology and medical intelligence.

"This key strategic partnership is vital to the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM's ability to realize its mission to 'train the osteopathic physician of the future to provide effective, empathetic and innovative care to optimize the health of patients and their communities,'" said Dr. Joel Dickerman, dean and chief academic officer of the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM. "The modern osteopathic physician will utilize advanced technologies including AI and data science to deliver care in an effective, efficient, safe, and equitable manner."

The growing consensus among thought leaders in the medical industry is that artificial intelligence will become an integral tool for the next generation of health care providers. But many clinicians today feel ill-prepared to effectively use these new technologies. Recognizing the need to prepare prospective doctors for a changing health care industry, Medical Intelligence 10, a health care artificial intelligence strategy and education advisory group, has begun designing a modern curriculum including AI and advanced technology for medical students.

"Our senior associate dean for academic affairs, Michael Finley, DO, has been working with MI10 for over two years to explore how an AI-based curriculum could be incorporated into medical school training. The MI10 curriculum focus areas will be introduced to proposed KHSC-KansasCOM students in a highly engaging way to equip and empower graduates for the practice of medicine they will eventually enter," said Dr. Dickerman. In addition to AI as an advanced technology, the curriculum will include healthcare economics and finance, entrepreneurship, precision medicine, and leadership to prepare future physicians to provide optimal care in 2040 and beyond.

With the goal of opening for the 2022 academic year, the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is currently working through the accreditation process. The school will sit in a historic 90-year-old building at 230 E. William and 130 S. Market, and the campus will include an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab and much more.

"Our vision is to build a forward-thinking medical school that becomes a world-class training hub for osteopathic physicians. To achieve this goal, we are incorporating a whole-person approach to treatment and care with a curriculum that's innovative, patient-focused and community-based," said Tiffany Masson, Psy.D., president of KHSC.

The proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is an affiliate of TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. Learn more at kansashsc.org.

About Kansas Health Science Center:

Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to training well-prepared physicians and health care leaders who will positively contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. With the goal of opening the proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to healthcare. Learn more at kansashsc.org.

