The Props Network Partners With The Tour Junkies

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Props Network, the US based online sports and gambling media company has officially partnered with Augusta, GA based PGA Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) podcasters, "The Tour Junkies." The partnership will enhance The Props Networks US Sports and Gambling content to service the underserved niche' of Golf sports betting media content. The partnership will help The Tour Junkies expand their content focus beyond Daily Fantasy Sports and attract real money sports bettors, premium sponsorships, and access to the increasingly lucrative online sports betting affiliate revenue across the US online sports betting landscape.

The Tour Junkies have proven to be a leader in the Professional Golf community providing premium golf content by giving their viewers and listeners insider access to PGA golf news and interviews. "Adding The Tour Junkies expertise, insider access, and loyal following to The Props Network existing catalogue of premium sports and gambling content is another step towards our goal in being a leader in US Sports and Gambling Media," said The Props Network Co-Founder, Kyle Piasecki.

The Tour Junkies are pursuing vendor licensing in numerous legal US sports betting jurisdictions. The partnership will have The Tour Junkies expanding their content offering through new live and produced shows, gambling data-tools, live odds, PGA sports betting picks, and additionally monetizing their brand through sponsorships, brand partnerships, and appearances.

About The Tour Junkies

Founded by the Augusta, GA natives David Barnett + Pat Perry in September 2015, The Tour Junkies Podcast has a worldwide audience across multiple podcasting platforms exemplified by the shows over 2MM downloads since inception. The Tour Junkies network has since expanded beyond the podcast to include their highly trafficked TourJunkies.com blog, "The Chalk Bomb" weekly newsletter, merchandise sales, and the subscription-based members only "Goalby's Nut Hut". The host duo is known for their comedic candor while outputting detailed research, betting analysis, and insider access to PGA Golf's greatest talents and celebrity enthusiasts. Featured guests on the Tour Junkies Podcast have included numerous household names including Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Michael Collins, Kevin Kisner, Darius Rucker, and Charles Kelley.

About The Props Network

Founded by experienced online and land-based casino gambling professional Kyle Piasecki and network television producer Sam Cotler, TPN launched in January 2020. The Props Network, (ThePropsNetwork.com) is a premium online sports and gambling media company under the umbrella of its parent company, Cotler VIP Tours Inc., a VIP gambling junket enterprise, founded by Steve Cotler in 1984. The company is licensed in numerous US legal sports betting jurisdictions as a junket enterprise and internet ancillary operator.

The Props Network offers a vast catalogue of produced sports gambling shows and podcasts, live pro sports productions, gambling data tools, live sportsbook odds comparisons, analysis, picks, and has featured an expansive list of celebrity guests. TPN productions have featured sports celebrity talent such as Michael Wilbon, David Aldridge, Trevor Booker, and more. In house talent includes Jumoke Davis, a 4X Emmy award winning sports anchor, Joel Walkowski, a well-known network television writer/producer/comedian and Steve Clark, also a writer/producers/comedian, formerly of Sports illustrated.

