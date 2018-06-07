The Pros of Hiring a Best Places to Work Company for Foundation Repairs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcone Crawl Space & Structural Repair, the leading foundation repair company in the Carolinas, announced it has been recognized as one of the winners of the "2018 Best Employers in North Carolina" award granted by the recognized publication, Business North Carolina.

Winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly. Falcone Crawl Space's surveys were completed by employees anonymously, then sent directly to Business North Carolina magazine. After being named finalist, a larger questionnaire and essay was completed by executive management, and the winners were announced on May 1st, 2018. While Falcone has been awarded another distinction as "Best Places to Work in Charlotte" by the Charlotte Business Journal for various years, it is the first time they are awarded "Best in Employers in North Carolina".

Looking for a company to provide the best repair service to your home is not an easy task. Having won these distinctions should be a point every consumer should consider in choosing a contractor. As a potential customer, your desire is to hire a company that not only has quality employees but who will provide outstanding service at a reasonable price. Falcone's reviews are five-star, and in looking at their achievements, the big picture points to a total quality company that can be trusted to do a job well done. Employees are rigorously vetted, trained, and are employed full-time. The awards point to the fact that they all seem happy and dedicated employees. It isn't a lie that happy workers, are good at what they do too! Management is completely immersed and "hands-on" in every facet of the company. We all know the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. The track record proves they are doing something right with not only their employees, but their customers as well. Delving into the company's operations would probably uncover consistent approaches, and these approaches are probably a roadmap for great ideas and execution.

"Our employees are not only considered an integral part of our 'family' but are truly the foundation of our success, together with our unique culture. Without these dedicated employees working in and out of the field upholding our core values of integrity and excellence, none of this would be possible. Our employees are definitely our most valuable resource," said owner, Fred Falcone.

"The 2018 Best Employer North Carolina award means so much to us and affirms to us that we are doing things right," said Bettie Ann Fry, Human Resources Manager. "We strongly believe that employee engagement is the most crucial factor for successful, stable growth. We wouldn't be where we are today without the hard work and commitment of our team since day one."

About Falcone Crawl Space & Structural Repair

Falcone Crawl Space & Structural Repair is a small, family-owned business operating since 2006. The company serves all of North and South Carolina, but their future sees no limit. The owner, Fred Falcone, is the only "Certified Foundation Repair Specialist" in the Carolinas, and only one of 26 across the nation. With impressive management, workmanship, and culture, there is a good reason why they are trusted leaders in the industry, while still remaining a "family-oriented" outfit. If you're looking for foundation repair, waterproofing, or gutter repairs, call Falcone Crawl Space & Structural Repair at 1-866-651-8989.

