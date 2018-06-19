The Prospect Japan Fund Ltd: Closing Announcement of Full Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 Results

News provided by

Prospect Co., Ltd.

05:22 ET

SAINT PETER PORT, Guernsey, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Notice: FISCO Research and Analyst Report was Released 

Prospect Co., Ltd., has announced full year results of fiscal year ending March 13, 2018 on February 13, 2018. Please follow the link below for the FISCO research and analyst report:

http://www.fisco.co.jp/uploads/prospectjapan20180608_e.pdf

Prospect Co., Ltd.
Representative Director, President: Curtis Freeze
(Security Code: 3528, 2nd Section of TSE)
Contact: Representative Director, Managing Director, Masato Tabata
TEL: 03(3470)-8411 (Main)

SOURCE Prospect Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

May 29, 2018, 06:24 ET Prospect Co., Ltd. - Notice: Cooperation Agreement Signed on...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

The Prospect Japan Fund Ltd: Closing Announcement of Full Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 Results

News provided by

Prospect Co., Ltd.

05:22 ET