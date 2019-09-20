The Prospectors, One of the largest dApps in the world, to launch on WAX Blockchain

The Prospectors is a massive multiplayer online real-time economic strategy game with thousands of daily active players, and among the top most active dApps. It's a game of strategy that challenges players with endless opportunities to earn cryptocurrency gold. Players can start businesses in the game and explore worlds, offering real-life economic models and functions that allow players to team up in unions and commercial organizations.

Why is The Prospectors launching on WAX?

By launching on the WAX Blockchain, The Prospectors gain access to WAX Token holders and millions of OPSkins Marketplace customers. Along with the launch comes the addition of The Prospectors in-game items, which are non-fungible tokens (or NFTs), to the WAX Blockchain. Items will be available for pre-sale exclusively on OPSkins Marketplace and will be tradeable on the WAX Blockchain through the free and instant trading service WAX ExpressTrade .

WAX offers The Prospectors, and other app and game developers, the only blockchain with an easy-to-use service layer that saves developers time and lines of code. Of the many services in the WAX Service Layer, The Prospectors will kick off the integration with two: WAX All Access and WAX ExpressTrade:

WAX All Access : An all-in-one single sign-on (SSO), localized onboarding, data and account management service that's secured by the WAX Blockchain.

The Prospectors x WAX Assets Auction

The Prospectors items are currently up for auction, where players can get in-game items, including gold and building sets during the WAX Assets Auction . The Auction ends on September 20, 2019. To get in the Auction, click here .

What's next for The Prospectors on WAX?

In the coming weeks…

Prospectors will be live on the WAX Blockchain and will have WAX Services integrated, such as WAX All Access and WAX ExpressTrade

In-game items for Prospectors will be available for pre-sale exclusively on OPSkins Marketplace

In-game items for Prospectors will trade on WAX ExpressTrade

OPSkins Marketplace customers can buy and sell Prospectors in-game items

WAX will announce major Prospectors game updates

Access more information about The Prospectors on their blog . Join the The Prospectors Telegram and the WAX Telegram to discuss the game, the WAX auction and the partnership announcement details with others in the WAX community.

About Prospectors.io

The distinctive feature of The Prospectors is its blockchain-based decentralized world that will become fully autonomous with time. The prices within the game will be formed according to the rules of free economics, i.e., demand and supply ratio. The MMORTES is the first game that rewards players for the time spent in its virtual world and the work in The Prospectors can substitute the real-life occupation. Every player will look for his own way to build a career since the possibilities are multiple. Visit https://prospectors.io and follow Twitter , Facebook , and Telegram for more information.

About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is an all-in-one blockchain platform enabling developers to easily create, sell and trade digital goods to empower businesses to profit from the next era of digital commerce. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter , Facebook and Telegram .

