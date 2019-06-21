NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview

The prostate cancer diagnostics and therapy market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.



- The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is aging population and high prevalence rate of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer in male population. About 80% of men who reach 80 years of age are diagnosed with it.

- As per the estimates provided by the American Cancer Society, in 2018, the United States is expected to witness over 164,690 new cases of prostate cancer, with over 29,430 related deaths. Nearly 60% of the total prostate cancer cases diagnosed are among men aged 65 years or older. One in every nine men is expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

- In addition, according to the United States Census Bureau's Statistics, the total number of people aged 65 and older exceeds 50 million as of 2017, and the number of elderly is projected to increase by almost 18 million during 2020-2030. The number of people aged 85 and older is expected to triple from an estimated 6 million of today to nearly 20 million, by 2060. The risk of developing prostate cancer increases significantly with age, and rise in geriatric population is one of the leading factors that contribute to the expansion of the market.



Scope of the Report

The prostate gland is located in the pelvis, below the bladder and in front of the rectum. Prostate cancer begins when normal cells in the prostate begin to multiply uncontrollably. The scope of the study is limited to revenue generated by various diagnostic and therapeutic products used in the management of benign prostatic hyperplasia, prostatic adenocarcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, among other types of prostate cancer.



Key Market Trends

The Prostate-specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Segment is Expected to Grow at Rapid Pace.



Prostate-specific Antigen (PSA) is a protein produced by prostate cells. Therefore, the PSA test is performed to diagnose prostate cancer (PCa) in men and for follow-up post treatment to check if the cancer relapses. PSA testing is an important tool for detecting prostate cancer, which measures the level of PSA in a man's blood. Medicare and several private insurers provide coverage for an annual PSA test for all Medicare-eligible men aged 50 and older. The PSA testing is gaining popularity among clinicians and hospitals, owing to the increasing number of people being affected by prostate cancer. It has more market value in the countries with high prevalence rate (Western) and low prevalence rate (Asian), as PSA is used globally for the early detection/screening of prostate cancer.



PSA testing is anticipated to reduce the likelihood of death from prostate cancer. Refinements of the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test have been developed to reduce the number of false positive results. Therefore, due to the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, the market is expected to witness high growth rate, over the forecast period.



United States is Expected to Retain the Largest Market Share During the Period of Forecast.



Prostate cancer is considered as one of the most common cancers among American men, and more than 60% of all prostate cancers are diagnosed in men older than 65. According to the American Cancer Society's, 2019, there are about 174,650 new cases of prostate cancer accounting for 31,620 deaths. Hence, it is considered to have an early diagnosis of the condition. In case of the treatment, the early stages of prostate cancer are treated by radiation therapy and for the late stages, where it has spread beyond the prostate gland, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, and or immunotherapy treatments, are recommended. In the case of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), resectoscopy is the major treatment procedure. Zytiga and Xtandi are the major therapeutics that are used for treatment. Zytiga is approved for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). With promising pipeline drugs, such as Apalutamide, the market of therapeutics is expected to increase.



Competitive Landscape

Several large drug and equipment manufacturers exist within the global prostate cancer diagnostic and therapy market, and their status as a major player lies primarily within specific product markets. Key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer HealthCare AG, Cellanyx Diagnostics Inc, Dendreon Corporation, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Group, Sanofi-Aventis, Tolmar Inc, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.



