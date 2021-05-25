The Prostate Cancer Foundation And Former Baseball Pitcher Gregg Olson Are Challenging Americans To "Go The Distance" During Men's Health Month

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to kick-off summer, the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) and Baltimore Oriole Hall of Famer and prostate cancer survivor Gregg Olson have joined forces to help Americans get in shape while raising money and awareness for life-saving prostate cancer research during Men's Health Month in June. The "Go the Distance" fitness fundraiser is designed for anyone to participate by engaging in their favorite physical activities or sports such as swimming, biking, walking, hiking, dancing, running, tennis, etc. to create awareness about the disease that one in eight U.S. men will be diagnosed with this year.

Although Olson recently underwent prostate cancer surgery, the American League Rookie of the Year Award-winning relief pitcher is right back on his feet and staying active, pursuing the 100-mile goal to help inspire other men to take control of their health.

"PCF greatly appreciates the support that Gregg is lending to this fitness campaign. As an athlete and prostate cancer survivor, he understands the importance exercise contributes to one's health," said Jonathan Simons, MD, PCF president and CEO. "Over thirty percent of all cancer is preventable with healthy lifestyle habits such as integrating regular, daily exercise. Coming off a year when the coronavirus pandemic limited our physical activity makes 'Go the Distance' the perfect opportunity to encourage Americans to resume an active, healthy life."

How to participate in PCF's "Go the Distance" fitness fundraiser:

Create a fundraiser using one of three ways: Fast & Easy (join PCF's private Facebook group and click on the pinned welcome post); Robust (visit www.PCF.org to create a customed-design fundraiser using email templates, donation tracker and more) or go Old School (download PCF's printable donation form for collecting donations). Clock 100 miles at your favorite sport. Set goals and log miles using PCF's tracker. Download milestone badges to track progress. Be an inspiration. Share photos on social media using #PCFGotheDistance.

Tracking a mile walking, running or hiking is fairly straightforward. Here are some tips for logging other activities:

Basketball – 3 miles in a league game

Tennis – 3 miles in a competitive game

Dancing – 30 minutes of fast dancing roughly equals one mile

To learn more about "Go the Distance," visit www.pcf.org.

About Gregg Olson

Gregg Olson is a retired MLB relief pitcher who played with several teams throughout his career such as the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers and most notably, the Baltimore Orioles in which he has been inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame. Additionally, Olson became the first relief pitcher to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 1989. He publicly announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in March 2021.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised more than $865 million in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries around the world. Thanks in part to PCF's commitment to ending death and suffering from prostate cancer, the death rate is down by over 50 percent and countless more men are alive today as a result. The Prostate Cancer Foundation research now impacts more than 70 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome, and food as medicine. Learn more at www.pcf.org.

