The Prostate Cancer Foundation And Kristen Bell Honor Caregivers With Its 3rd Annual TRUE Love Contest

Known for her accomplished work in The Good Place , Veronica Mars, Frozen and Frozen 2 , Bell will lend her voice and platform to help create awareness about the TRUE Love contest. She will also be curating a special gift for the winner with the most inspirational and heart-felt story. Bell's mother is a nurse and her father-in-law lost his battle to the disease in 2018, so this is a personal cause for her. She understands the importance and invaluable contribution that caregivers provide, making them an essential part of a support system.

"I am honored to be a part of the Prostate Cancer Foundation's TRUE Love contest for the third consecutive year," said Kristen Bell. "I have had the pleasure of reading the most inspirational stories that illustrate the beautiful, unique bond that is shared between patients with prostate cancer and their caregivers. It fills my heart knowing that caregivers are recognized, appreciated and loved for their support and dedication."

How to submit: Simply visit www.PCF.org/true and upload a written story and photo describing a unique caregiving situation. Select stories will be featured on PCF's website.

In the United States, one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime and for African-American men, one in seven men will develop the disease. African-American men are 76 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than a Caucasian man, and more than twice as likely to die from the disease. It is estimated that more than three million American men are living with prostate cancer. One new case occurs every three minutes and a man dies from prostate cancer every 16 minutes. Fortunately, many patients have someone dedicated to supporting them through the battle, and that support can make all the difference in the world to someone with a cancer diagnosis. From finding the right precision treatment, to recovery or palliative care, compassionate care is always possible and an essential factor in all aspects of care, especially while fighting prostate cancer.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised more than $800 million in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries around the world. Thanks in part to PCF's commitment to ending death and suffering from prostate cancer, the death rate is down by 52% and countless more men are alive today as a result. Prostate Cancer Foundation research now impacts more than 70 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome, and food as medicine. Learn more at www.pcf.org.

