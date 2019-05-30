The Prostate Cancer Foundation And Major League Baseball Kick Off 24th Annual Home Run Challenge On June 1st

Campaign to "Keep Dad in the Game" by Raising Awareness About Prostate Cancer at Baseball Parks Travels Across the U.S.

- One in 9 U.S. men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer which is equivalent to at least one player on a baseball team

- One man dies from prostate cancer every 17 minutes which is roughly equivalent to one player per inning

- More than 31,000 men will die from prostate cancer this year