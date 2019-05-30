The Prostate Cancer Foundation And Major League Baseball Kick Off 24th Annual Home Run Challenge On June 1st
Campaign to "Keep Dad in the Game" by Raising Awareness About Prostate Cancer at Baseball Parks Travels Across the U.S.
- One in 9 U.S. men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer which is equivalent to at least one player on a baseball team
- One man dies from prostate cancer every 17 minutes which is roughly equivalent to one player per inning
- More than 31,000 men will die from prostate cancer this year
May 30, 2019, 10:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 1 to 16 (Father's Day), the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) and Major League Baseball (MLB) will team up for the 24th Annual Home Run Challenge, a national men's health campaign designed to support research and bring awareness to the fight against prostate cancer through the National Pastime.
As an official charitable partner of MLB for more than two decades, PCF continues its efforts to fund cutting-edge research projects as well as provide ongoing efforts to inform and create awareness to the general public through programs such as the Home Run Challenge, which invites baseball fans to "Keep Dad in The Game" and pledge a donation by signing up at HomeRunChallenge.org. Every dollar donated to the Home Run Challenge will be granted to PCF to fund critical research to defeat prostate cancer and improve early detection methods. To date, the Home Run Challenge has raised nearly $50 million for scientific research.
"We are grateful for the continued lifesaving research that Major League Baseball and our thousands of donors across the country have supported," said Jonathan Simons, MD, PCF's President and CEO. "The Home Run Challenge public awareness program extends to hundreds of thousands of baseball fans and families with important information about prostate cancer and the latest resources available to men and their families. We are also excited that this research is now touching the precision oncology care of tens of thousands of Veterans with prostate cancer around the country."
Helping keep Dad "in the game," PCF and MLB will hold the Home Run Challenge Tour Stops and Awareness Days in stadiums across the nation beginning May 28th with MLB teams providing in-game messages about prostate cancer reaching at least a half-a-million fans. Baseball enthusiasts are also encouraged to continue showing their support by uploading a photo to their social media platforms from the game wearing blue or their favorite MLB team's jersey or hat using #HomeRunChallenge and/or #KeepDadintheGame. For more information about the Home Run Challenge, please visit www.HomeRunChallenge.org.
About the Prostate Cancer Foundation
The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization funding and accelerating prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993, PCF has raised more than $770 million and provided funding to more than 2,000 research programs at nearly 210 cancer centers and universities. The PCF global research enterprise now extends to 22 countries. PCF advocates for greater awareness of prostate cancer and more efficient investment of governmental research funds for transformational cancer research. Its efforts have helped produce a 20-fold increase in government funding for prostate cancer. For more information, visit www.pcf.org.
