The Prostate Cancer Foundation Announces A Collaborative Grants Program In Prostate Cancer Research

"We are honored to partner with Pfizer to help support our critical mission of identifying and supporting impactful research that will improve the lives of men diagnosed with prostate cancer. PCF funded the seminal discoveries surrounding the role of PARP in prostate cancer, and its potential as a precision medicine target in patients with advanced disease. We are highly enthusiastic about the new grants program, which will support new clinical research for talazoparib in prostate cancer, and lead to improved understandings about which patients may benefit from this treatment," said Howard Soule, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief science officer of PCF.

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men, the fourth most commonly occurring cancer overall, and the sixth leading cause of death among men worldwide. In 2018, there were 1.3 million new cases of prostate cancer globally. In the U.S., prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer, and one in nine Caucasian men and one in six African-American men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime. Today, more than four million American men are living with prostate cancer. In 2019, nearly 175,000 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, and nearly 32,000 men will die from the disease. One new case occurs every three minutes and a man dies from prostate cancer every 17 minutes.

"We are pleased to partner with the Prostate Cancer Foundation on this grants program and look forward to seeing the research insights gathered from this initiative," said, Dany Habr, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Pfizer Oncology. "This is another example of Pfizer's commitment to collaborate with the oncology community to investigate new treatments to address the needs of people living with cancer."

Through this funding mechanism, the PCF and Pfizer will support approximately three innovative clinical investigations or clinical trial correlative research studies surrounding the use of talazoparib in prostate cancer. Applications will be peer-reviewed by an independent review panel composed of expert academic researchers in order to select the most impactful studies for funding. The amount of each award will be determined based on the external review panel's evaluation of each project and investigators in all countries and geographic regions are invited to apply.

To review the request for proposals, visit https://www.pcf.org/science-impact/for-researchers/open-rfas/

