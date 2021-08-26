The Prostate Cancer Foundation Appoints Charles J. Ryan, MD, As President And Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Ryan joins PCF from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, where he served as Director of the Hematology, Oncology, and Transplantation Division in the Department of Medicine. He also served as Associate Director for Clinical Research in the Masonic Cancer Center and held the B.J. Kennedy Chair in Clinical Medical Oncology.

"Dr. Ryan's unique combination of front-line prostate cancer clinical experience and visionary thinking will drive PCF's research enterprise to the next level," said Michael Milken, PCF Founder and Chairman. "The Prostate Cancer Foundation's research model has set the standard for accelerating progress not just in prostate cancer but for many other disease-specific foundations. We are genuinely excited to welcome Chuck to the PCF family and look forward to collaborating with him as we continue our work in so many areas, including research leading to better treatments and cures for all forms of human cancer, and awareness projects such as hosting the first Cancer Summit that led to the Cancer March in Washington, D.C."

"It is a great honor and privilege to be trusted with this exceptional opportunity to lead this world-class organization dedicated to advancing life-saving research that will end death and suffering from prostate cancer," said Dr. Ryan.

Dr. Ryan earned his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin Medical School and a BA in Philosophy, magna cum laude from Marquette University. He trained at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, serving as Chief Resident, and at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Prior to moving to the University of Minnesota, he was on the faculty of the University of California, San Francisco, where he served as Program Leader for Genitourinary Medical Oncology and held the title of Thomas Perkins Distinguished Professor in Cancer Research.

Internationally recognized for his work focusing on the development of new treatments for advanced prostate cancer, as well as supportive care for men with prostate cancer, Dr. Ryan has published more than 200 articles and chapters in the world's leading medical journals. He is the author of the book The Virility Paradox: The Vast Influence of Testosterone on Our Bodies, Minds, and the World We Live In released in February 2018. Dr. Ryan is the Leader of the Advanced Prostate Cancer Cadre in the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, a national clinical trials group, and past Chair of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) GU Steering Committee's Prostate Cancer Task Force.

Dr. Ryan takes the helm of PCF from Jonathan Simons, MD, who stepped down from day-to-day leadership in August after serving for more than 14 years, and now serves on the PCF Board of Directors.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising close to one billion dollars in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries around the world. Thanks in part to PCF's commitment to ending death and suffering from prostate cancer, the death rate is down by 52 percent and countless more men are alive today as a result. The Prostate Cancer Foundation research now impacts more than 70 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome, and food as medicine. Learn more at www.pcf.org.

