The Prostate Cancer Foundation Made History By Lighting U.S. Landmarks "Blue" Across All 50 States To Illuminate Prostate Cancer Issue

"More than four million American men are living with prostate cancer today, and one in nine Caucasian men and one in six African-American men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime. Although we have made considerable advances in prostate cancer research and treatment over the past 25 years, the job is not done," said Jonathan W. Simons, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Lighting America blue is a milestone for the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The more people we reach with the latest information about prostate cancer, early detection, research and treatment, the more lives we save, and it starts by having a conversation and knowing the facts. It is critical that men are aware of prostate cancer and become more proactive about their health, which includes understanding their risks."

Celebrities came out to help kick-off Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and to view the lighting at one of Los Angeles' iconic landmarks, The Ferris wheel at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. Attendance included: James Pickens, Jr., Tommy Chong, Timon Kyle Durrett, Rosey Grier, Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, Jordan Harvey, Wills Reid, Jovan Armand, Ashley Iaconetti-Haibon, Jared Haibon and Sydney Lotuaco along with prostate cancer patients and survivors.

To help create awareness, the PCF is asking Americans to "light it blue" in September. The public is invited to show their support by simply installing a blue light bulb at home or in the office, snap a photo of that location, and post it on social media using #LightItBlue. Communities across the country can also be more involved by suggesting a landmark in their town or city they want "lit blue" for the month. They can connect with PCF on Facebook @pcf.org (https://facebook.com/pcf.org), on Instagram @prostatecancerfoundation, or on Twitter @pcfnews with suggested locations.

The PCF also released a new health, nutrition, and wellness guide to help patients live well beyond cancer. "The Science of Living Well Beyond Cancer: Health, Nutrition, and Wellness Guide" encompasses the latest scientific recommendations for cancer prevention that includes actionable tips for optimal health, nutrition, and wellness. The PCF's new wellness guide is not just for men with living with prostate cancer or people living with cancer, but also for anyone interested in living well and reducing their risk for cancer.

"Diet and lifestyle modifications have been shown to reduce the risk of cancer development and progression, including prostate cancer which is why we are proud to launch our new health and wellness guide to help people live longer and better lives," added Dr. Simons.

"Light It Blue" Campaign Landmarks

On September 3, U.S. landmarks and buildings in all 50 states were "lit blue" and joined the PCF in solidarity to kick-off Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The participating landmarks that turned blue were:

Retirement Systems of Alabama (Montgomery, AL); JL Tower (Anchorage, AK); Talking Stick Resort (Scottsdale, AZ); Union Plaza (Little Rock, AR); Grand Park, LAX Pylons, Capitol Records, U.S. Bank Tower and Wilshire Grand Center (Los Angeles, CA); The Moreno Valley M (Moreno Valley, CA); The Pacific Wheel at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier and Prostate Cancer Foundation Headquarters (Santa Monica, CA); McNichols Civic Center Building (Denver, CO); The Stilts Building (Hartford, CT); 1625 Eye Street (Washington, DC); Delaware State Capitol Building (Dover, DE); Miami Tower and Freedom Tower (Miami, FL); Lake Eola Fountain (Orlando, FL); SkyWheel Panama City Beach (Panama City Beach, FL); Atlanta City Hall and Skyview Atlanta (Atlanta, GA); King Tower (Sandy Springs, GA); Aloha Tower (Honolulu, HI); U.S. Bank Center, JUMP Boise, and ZION Bank Headquarters (Boise, ID); The Wrigley Building and One Two Pru (Chicago, IL); Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge (Fort Wayne, IN); Davenport Skybridge (Davenport, IA); LIED Center of Kansas (Lawrence, KS); Flint Hills Discovery Center (Manhattan, KS); Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park (Louisville, KY); Mercedes Superdome (New Orleans, LA); The Memorial Bridge (Kittery, ME); Baltimore Visitor Center, M&T Bank Stadium, and Baltimore City Hall Dome (Baltimore, MD); Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Conservancy (Boston, MA); Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge (Worcester, MA); Briarwood Mall (Ann Arbor, MI); Karmanos Cancer Institute (Detroit, MI); France Avenue (Edina, MN); I-35W St. Anthony Falls Bridge (Minneapolis, MN); Mississippi Governor's Mansion (Jackson, MS); James S. McDonnell Planetarium (St. Louis, MO); Bozeman Health Internal Medicine Clinic (Bozeman, MT); WoodmenLife Tower (Omaha, NE); Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health (Las Vegas, NV); World War I Memorial Bridge (Portsmouth, NH); Benjamin Franklin Bridge (Camden, NJ); Bear Canyon Pedestrian Bridge (Albuquerque, NM); The Peace Bridge (Buffalo, NY); Mid-Hudson Bridge (Highland, NY); Helmsley Building (New York, NY); The Niagara Falls Illumination Board (Niagara Falls, NY); National Grid (Syracuse, NY); City Hall Clock Tower (Yonkers, NY); NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC); Commission Chambers (Fargo, ND); Franklin County Commissioners (Columbus, OH); Ballard Lights (West Chester Township, OH); Auglaize County Commissioner Courthouse (Wapakoneta, OH); Crystal Bridge and Skydance Bridge (Oklahoma City, OK); Union Street Bridge (Salem, OR); Cira Centre, Commerce Square, FMC Tower, and PECO Building (Philadelphia, PA); One Oxford Centre, The Gulf Tower, and The Koppers Tower (Pittsburgh, PA); Sakonnet River Bridge (Portsmith, RI); SkyWheel Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach, SC); Main Street Square (Rapid City, SD); Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge (Nashville, TN); Bank of America Plaza (Dallas, TX); Houston City Hall (Houston, TX); People's Health Clinic (Park City, UT); ECHO Leahy Center (Burlington, VT); Science Museum of Virginia (Richmond, VA); SR 520 Bridge (Lake Washington, WA); Columbia Center, Washington State Convention Center, and Seattle Great Wheel (Seattle, WA); The West Virginia Building (Huntington, WV); Carthage College (Kenosha, WI); U.S. Bank Center (Milwaukee, WI); and I-90 W Star (Gillette, WY).

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, the PCF has raised over $800 million in support of cutting-edge research by 2,200 scientists at 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries around the world. Because of PCF's commitment to ending death and suffering from prostate cancer, the death rate is down more than 52% and 1.5 million men are alive today as a result. The PCF research now impacts 73 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome, and food as medicine. Learn more at pcf.org.

Connect with PCF: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

MEDIA CONTACT:

Colleen McKenna

Prostate Cancer Foundation

(310) 570-4722

cmckenna@pcf.org

SOURCE Prostate Cancer Foundation

Related Links

http://www.pcf.org

