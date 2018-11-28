The protein sequencing market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global protein sequencing market to register a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2023

The global protein sequencing market is projected to reach USD 1,088 million by 2023 from USD 925 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as financial support from government and private bodies for proteomic research, advancements in clinical mass spectrometry and analytical techniques, and significant adoption of target-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, high infrastructure costs are expected to restrain the growth of the protein sequencing market in the forecast period.



Mass spectrometry technology segment to dominate the protein sequencing market in 2018

By technology, the protein sequencing market is segmented into mass spectrometry and Edman degradation.The mass spectrometry segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein sequencing market in 2018.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of mass spectrometry, such as high-throughput sequencing capabilities, cost efficiency, and identification of blocked or modified proteins. Market growth can also be attributed to the increasing focus of market players on launching technologically advanced mass spectrometry instruments and the increasing applications of mass spectrometry in proteomics research.



Academic institutes and research centers to register the highest CAGR during 2018–2023

On the basis of end user, the protein sequencing market is segmented into academic institutes & research centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users.Academic institutes & research centers are estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Growth in this segment can be attributed to the increase in funding for proteomic research by public and private institutes.



The protein sequencing market in the APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The protein sequencing market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Factors such the availability of government funding for life science research, advanced sequencing infrastructure in research organizations, and the presence of a large number of protein sequencing service providers in the region are driving the growth of the protein sequencing market in the APAC region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (33%), Tier 2 (47%), and Tier 3 (22%)

• By Designation: C-level (48%), Director-level (19%), and Others (33%)

• By Region: North America (31%), Europe (33%), APAC (19%), and RoW (17%)



The key players in the protein sequencing market are Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Waters Corporation (US), Rapid Novor (Canada), Agilent Technologies (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), and Selvita (Poland).



Research Coverage

This report studies the protein sequencing market based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It evaluates opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on business strategies adopted by the major players in the protein sequencing market. The report analyzes the protein sequencing market based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region

• Product Launches: Insights on the research and development activities and product & service launches in the protein sequencing market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various protein sequencing types across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about recent developments and investments in the protein sequencing market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, and products of leading players in the protein sequencing market



