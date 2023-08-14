The Proteomics Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2022 to 2027; Increasing advances in proteomics research to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The proteomics market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2022 to 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21,749.32 million during the forecast period. The emergence of precision proteomics is a key factor driving market growth. Precision proteomics accurately identifies and quantifies proteins in complex biological samples using advanced analytical tools. This approach helps to deepen understanding of the biological processes and mechanisms that cause disease, assisting in the creation of precise treatments. In addition, it helps uncover signs of disease and potential drug targets. Continuous advances in mass spectrometry, bioinformatics, and sample preparation techniques are driving the expansion of precision proteomics. Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic health conditions and the desire for personalized therapies are also driving its implementation. As precision medicine advances, proteomics will remain essential to unraveling the complexities of disease and driving pharmaceutical innovation. Hence, the emergence of precision proteomics is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Proteomics Market

For further information on Market growth and size -Request a sample report

Proteomics Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The emergence of label-free quantification techniques is a major trend in the market. Label-free quantification based on mass spectrometry is on the rise, as it offers advantages such as accuracy, reproducibility, and cost-effectiveness while handling larger sample sizes and avoiding potential artifacts caused by labeling interference.

Furthermore, the field of proteomics is also experiencing trends such as increased use of high-throughput technologies, a broader role of proteomics in drug discovery, and integration with omics approaches such as genomics and metabolomics. With the growing demand for personalized medicine, the advancement of proteomics technology, and its applications extending to drug discovery, clinical diagnosis, and agriculture, the proteomics market is growing significantly. Hence, the emergence of label-free quantification techniques is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Further information on trends – Request a sample report

Other Key Data Covered in Proteomics market report-

Detailed information on factors including driver details

Market segmentation by product (Reagents, Instruments, and Services), end-user (Clinical diagnostics, Drug discovery, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Precise estimation of the proteomics market size and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

and changes in consumer behavior Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crowdfunding market companies

the growth of crowdfunding market companies A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Download Sample Report to get an overview of market size, comparing historic market values with future estimates, analysis of segmentation, current market dynamics, competitive intelligence with key developments and growth strategies of major players.

Proteomics Market- Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the proteomics market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biognosys AG, Bruker Corp., CellCarta Biosciences Inc., Creative Proteomics, DiaSorin Spa, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, Olink Holding AB, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., and Illumina Inc.

Company Offerings

Thermofisher- The company offers proteomics and protein analysis products such as Lumit Immunoassays, Mass Spectrometry, bioluminescent HiBiT Protein Tagging System, and HaloTag polyhistidine protein purification system.

The company offers proteomics and protein analysis products such as Lumit Immunoassays, Mass Spectrometry, bioluminescent HiBiT Protein Tagging System, and HaloTag polyhistidine protein purification system. Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers proteomics and Peptide Quantitation through Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, Jet stream Peptide, and targeted proteomics.

The company offers proteomics and Peptide Quantitation through Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, Jet stream Peptide, and targeted proteomics. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers proteomics through two biomarker kits, namely, Comparative Proteomics Kit I Protein Profiler Module and Comparative Proteomics Kit II Western Blot Module.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The companion diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,029.63 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (life science, health centers, and others), indication (oncology, neurology, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The rising use of personalized medicine is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The cancer diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,626.21 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic laboratories), type (IVD, imaging, and IDT), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The high prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Proteomics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,749.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biognosys AG, Bruker Corp., CellCarta Biosciences Inc., Creative Proteomics, DiaSorin Spa, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, Olink Holding AB, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., and Illumina Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio