The Protocol School of Washington® Awarded Five-Year Accreditation by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Protocol School of Washington (PSOW) has received a five-year grant of accreditation from the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET.org) — a national governing council recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as an authority on quality education and training. The school earned back-to-back five-year grants of accreditation, the longest period awarded by ACCET.

"Our executive education courses teach cross-cultural understanding and the operational protocol skills to successfully organize and lead military, diplomatic, and business events; or to train others on international etiquette. These skills are imperative in our rapidly globalizing, interconnected world," said The Protocol School of Washington President Pamela Eyring. "We are proud of our high student satisfaction rates, graduate referrals, and the large number of employers who are repeat customers."

The school's graduates are global leaders in intercultural business etiquette, diplomacy, and international protocol representing Fortune 500 companies, royal courts, embassies, government agencies, and military organizations from the United States, The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Switzerland, Japan, Nigeria, and more than 80 other countries.

"We are honored to be recognized by ACCET for the third time," said Student Information Manager Crystl Zimmer, who led the accreditation process for PSOW. "Providing a top-notch student experience is at the center of everything we do. As an accredited school, we adhere to the highest educational standards and regularly review and refresh our curriculum to ensure the quality training provided by our instructors is timely and relevant."

"Our students tell us that they appreciate the professional relevancy of their instructors, the school's reputation, and the skills they acquire that are immediately transferable to the workplace. Employer surveys confirm their high level of satisfaction with the training and its favorable impact on their operations," said Eyring.

The Protocol School of Washington is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET.org) and provides executive education for international protocol, cross-cultural awareness, business etiquette, and image training. Graduates earn continuing education units (CEUs) and acquire the professional development skills for leadership roles within their organizations or to train others on international etiquette and protocol. The school's alumni network spans the globe with more than 5,000 graduates from 80+ countries.

