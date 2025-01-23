The Provider Perspective: Insights on Policy, Practice, and Patient Care. A Shapiro+Raj Study on the Outlook of US Healthcare Providers

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, a leading insights and strategy consultancy, announces the release of its latest study, The Provider Perspective: Insights on Policy, Practice, and Patient Care. This four-part series offers a timely exploration of how healthcare providers across the nation are preparing to meet emerging challenges while staying committed to evidence-based patient care.

The study is a focused national exploration of healthcare providers' perspectives across key specialties, including Hematologists/Oncologists, Medical Oncologists, Surgical Oncologists, Radiation Oncologists, Dermatologists, Gastroenterologists, Rheumatologists, and Neurologists. By capturing insights from these diverse specialties, it provides a nuanced view of how frontline specialists are navigating an evolving healthcare landscape. These insights don't just reflect the challenges ahead; they equip pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations with the strategic knowledge needed to align with provider priorities and deliver meaningful solutions in this transformative time.

A Study Rooted in Understanding the Frontline Perspective

"Healthcare providers are at the heart of patient outcomes, yet their perspectives are often left out of broader industry conversations. This study gives voice to their concerns, expectations, and steadfast commitment to care," said Zain Raj, CEO of Shapiro+Raj. "We believe the findings will help healthcare stakeholders—pharma companies, payers, and policymakers—better understand and address the complex realities providers are facing."

This four-part series provides an in-depth look at how healthcare providers across key specialties are navigating a rapidly shifting policy landscape. Drawing on our latest research, the series delves into critical issues shaping their perspectives and practices. Each article explores a distinct theme, offering actionable insights for healthcare and pharmaceutical leaders:

United Purpose, Divided Perspectives – Unpacking the contrasting political and emotional perspectives among healthcare providers, revealing how personal convictions shape professional outlooks.

Growing Concerns About Reimbursement – Highlighting how providers foresee shifts in funding and insurance reimbursement impacting their ability to deliver care.

Access to Vulnerable Populations – Examining the anticipated impacts of policy changes on underserved groups, including Medicaid patients and those requiring specialty care.

Implications for Practice Settings – Exploring how these challenges may alter the day-to-day realities of different care environments and their long-term outlooks.

While many industry reports focus on systemic impacts or macroeconomic trends, this study turns its attention to the frontline—healthcare providers whose voices are critical in shaping the future of patient care. The findings explore providers' expectations, concerns, and dedication to evidence-based care amid anticipated policy and funding changes.

Why This Study Matters

The findings aim to spark meaningful conversations and inform strategies across the healthcare ecosystem. By addressing challenges such as access disparities, funding uncertainty, and reimbursement shifts, the series offers insights for stakeholders to better align their efforts with the shared purpose of improving patient outcomes.

The first installment in this series is available now at https://shapiroraj.com/united-purpose-divided-perspectives/. Subsequent articles will be released over the coming weeks, offering a comprehensive view of the evolving healthcare landscape.

About Shapiro+Raj

Shapiro+Raj, the largest minority-owned research and insights consultancy in the U.S., is dedicated to helping Fortune 500 clients shape the future of their business and brands with Future-Forward Insights. Recognized as the Top Innovative Research Company and the #1 Strategic Insights Consultancy, Shapiro+Raj is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Pune, India.

