The Province of Córdoba Announces Amounts Tendered as of Expiration of Cash Tender Offer for its U.S. Dollar Step-Up Notes Due 2027

CORDOBA, Argentina, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Province of Córdoba (the " Province ") announced today the aggregate principal amount of the notes set forth in the table below (the " Existing Notes ") that has been validly tendered for purchase as of the Expiration Time pursuant to its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the " Offer ") the Existing Notes from each registered holder or beneficial owner (each, a " Holder " and, collectively, the " Holders "), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer document dated January 23, 2026 (the " Offer Document "). Capitalized terms not defined in this announcement have the meanings specified in the Offer Document.

The following table indicates the aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes that has been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer as of the Expiration Time.

Title of Existing Notes ISINs/CUSIP Numbers Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered (1) Percentage of Outstanding Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered (2) Purchase Price (per U.S.$1,000 Principal Amount Tendered) (3) U.S. Dollar Step-Up Notes due 2027 US74408DAD66/74408DAD6

USP79171AE79/P79171AE7 U.S.$33,533,562 28.70 % U.S.$1,000 (1) Principal amount tendered after application of the amortization factor of 0.75 multiplied by the original principal amount of the Existing Notes tendered. The original principal amount of the Existing Notes tendered before the application of the amortization factor is U.S.$44,711,416. (2) As of today, the outstanding principal amount of the Existing Notes is U.S.$ 116,826,096.75, which corresponds to the application of the amortization factor of 0.75 multiplied by the original principal amount of the Existing Notes shown in the records of the DTC. The original principal amount of the Existing Notes before the application of the amortization factor is U.S.$155,768,129.00. (3) In addition, investors will receive Accrued Interest.

The Offer is conditioned, among other things, on the concurrent (or earlier) closing of the New Notes Offering, including in an aggregate principal amount sufficient to fund the Offer, with pricing and on terms and conditions acceptable to the Province in its sole discretion. The New Notes Offering is being made solely by means of the New Notes Offering Memorandum, and neither this announcement nor the Offer Document constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes.

The settlement of the Offer is expected to occur on February 3, 2026, subject to change without notice (the " Settlement Date "). Holders of validly tendered and accepted Existing Notes will be entitled to receive for such Existing Notes the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest, if the conditions of the Offer are met.

On February 2, 2026, subject to change without notice, the Province expects to announce: (i) its decision of whether to accept valid Tenders of Existing Notes pursuant to the Offer; and (ii) if it decides to accept valid Tender of Existing Notes, the Aggregate Purchase Amount and any proration factor of Tenders of the Existing Notes. Such announcement may be conditioned on the consummation of the New Notes Offering. The Province reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to accept any offers to tender Existing Notes for any reason.

Morrow Sodali Limited, trading as Sodali & Co, is serving as information and tender agent in connection with the Offer (the " Information and Tender Agent ").

INFORMATION AND TENDER AGENT Sodali & Co

Email: [email protected] In London:

The Leadenhall Building

122 Leadenhall Street

London, EC3V 4AB

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933 In Stamford:

333 Ludlow Street

South Tower, 5th Floor

Stamford, CT 06902

United States

DEALER MANAGERS J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

270 Park Avenue, 9th Floor

New York, New York 10017

Santander US Capital Markets LLC

437 Madison Ave

New York, New York, 10022

United States of America



Attention: Latin America Debt Capital Markets

Collect: +1 (212) 834-7279

Toll free: +1 (866) 846-2874 Attention: Liability Management Group

Collect: +1 (212) 350-0660

Toll free: +1 (855) 404-3636

THE PROVINCE OF CÓRDOBA

Concepción Arenal 54

Nueva Córdoba

5009 Córdoba, Argentina

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The New Notes Offering will be made solely by means of the New Notes Offering Memorandum relating to that offering. Before you invest, you should read the New Notes Offering Memorandum for more complete information about the Province and such offering. You may not participate in the New Notes Offering unless you have received and reviewed the New Notes Offering Memorandum, and not in reliance on, or on the basis of, this announcement or the Offer Document. The New Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act, and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Existing Notes. The Offer will be made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer Document, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

The distribution of materials relating to the New Notes Offering and the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the New Notes Offering and the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Each of the New Notes Offering and the Offer is made only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The New Notes Offering and the Offer are void in all jurisdictions where they are prohibited. If materials relating to the New Notes Offering or the Offer come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. Each person accepting the Offer shall be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed (in respect of itself and any person for whom it is acting) that it is not a person to whom it is unlawful to make the Offer pursuant to the Offer Document, it has not distributed or forwarded the Offer Document or any other documents or materials relating to the Offer to any such person, and that it has complied with all laws and regulations applicable to it for purposes of participating in the Offer. Neither the Province nor the Dealer Managers accept any responsibility for any violation by any person of the restrictions applicable in any jurisdiction.

The materials relating to the New Notes Offering and the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the New Notes Offering or the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a Dealer Manager or any affiliate of a Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the New Notes Offering or the Offer, as the case may be, shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate in that jurisdiction on behalf of the Province.

Notice to the Holders in European Economic Area and United Kingdom

In relation to each Member State of the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, this communication is only addressed to and directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This announcement is not an invitation nor is it intended to be an inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom. This announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at, persons who are outside the United Kingdom or persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the " Order "), or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated, all such persons together being referred to as " Relevant Persons ." Any New Notes will only be available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such New Notes will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person in the UK that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Province's beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on the Province's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections. Therefore, you should not rely solely on them. Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Province undertakes no obligation to update any of them in light of new information or future events.

SOURCE The Province of Córdoba