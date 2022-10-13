The Psoriatic Arthritis Landscape Continues to Evolve as New Launches Alter Dynamics in Both US and EU Markets, Spherix Reports

IL-23 inhibitors and AbbVie's Rinvoq are projected to have the largest growth in the coming months

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TNF inhibitors continue to be the mainstay for treating psoriatic arthritis (PsA), largely driven by the gold standards, etanercept and adalimumab. However, the recent entrance of IL-23 inhibitors (Janssen's Tremfya and AbbVie's Skyrizi) have an opportunity to impact a once relatively stable market.

Spherix tracks the evolution of the PsA market through their RealTime Dynamix™ service, which provides insights on trends developing in the US and EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). Surveyed rheumatologists across both regions have reported newly approved treatments are experiencing growth within the indication.

While Spherix research reveals that in both the US and EU5, TNFs remain the dominant mechanism of action (MOA), IL-17 inhibitors (Novartis' Cosentyx and Eli Lilly's Taltz) stay the preferred alternate MOA (AMOA). Despite this notion, IL-23s are holding their own, showing signs of continued growth within both the US and EU5 markets – the shift being primarily owed to the class's skin efficacy and overall safety profile. Results further reveal that Tremfya (guselkumab) leads its in-class rival, Skyrizi (risankizumab), in terms of user base and brand share (though preference for Skyrizi is growing steadily in the US).

Meanwhile, JAK inhibitors have encountered uncertainty regarding their future growth due to a refreshed FDA label limiting use to the later lines of therapy and pending EMA safety review of JAKs. On one hand, the safety concerns of JAK inhibitors draw caution to prescribers, yet on the other, physicians in the US report a growing sentiment that JAKs will play an important role in treating PsA. Of particular note, preference for AbbVie's Rinvoq (upadacitinib) over its in-class competitor, Pfizer's Xeljanz (tofacitinib), is observed globally. Rinvoq's preferability can likely be attributed to the ORAL Surveillance study's focus on Pfizer's JAK, as well as Rinvoq's targeted JAK-1 pathway.

With the growth in preference and heightening comfortability, it is anticipated that over the next six months, brand share for the IL-23s and Rinvoq will continue to rise, with declining shares of TNFs in both geographies. New entrants are not expected to disrupt IL-17 share, which is projected to remain consistent.

US rheumatologists have expressed a high unmet need for treating Medicare patients, but with the potential future approval of Novartis' Cosentyx in an IV formulation, many are excited to have an additional option to prescribe to those patients. Although the current IL-17s are not projected for further growth, the class may see a shift in the near future with the impending global approval of UCB's Bimzelx. Rheumatologists have expressed enthusiasm for the dual IL-17 A/F inhibition, which will likely help Bimzelx stand out from in-class competitors. The future of PsA is looking bright as rheumatologists' armamentarium expands with new agents filling key voids. As the treatment landscape continues to evolve, it will be of paramount importance to track the perceptions and natural positions of AMOAs in the post-TNF setting.

