The PSR3 is now available for U.S. Law Enforcement

Vehicle highlights:

Connected Fleet App for Command and Control

EN1063 BR7 Ballistic Protection

All Wheel Drive & All Wheel Steering

13 Foot Mast PTZ HD Camera

16 Foot Mast Area Lighting

4G/LTE Live Streaming

3000+ Gallon Water Tank

Onboard Fire Suppression

Last year we witnessed rioting that resulted in damages estimated in excess of $2 Billion, affecting over 100 American cities, injuring thousands, and leading to the death of nearly two dozen people. The PSR3 is designed to address the vulnerabilities that the rioting exposed while providing complete transparency of operations required in modern policing.

"If we had this truck during the Floyd riots, we could have saved dozens of buildings and stopped the city from falling to the anarchists"

-Minneapolis Police Officer (2020)

PSR3 is available now in the U.S. exclusively through RUA Dynamics, providing "dynamic solutions for a more peaceful world." The PSR3 is public safety…. Reinvented

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT PSR3.US OR CONTACT [email protected]

