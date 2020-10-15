The Psych Pro is Launching Non-Clinical Counsel World-Wide

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To reduce stress during the New World Order of Post COVID, ThePsychpro.com is launching free 15-minute motivational non-clinical counseling. Sessions are scheduled via email, phone or going to their website at www.Thepsychpro.com. The Founder, Kimberly Bass, MA, LPC, LCDC is including the service as a humanitarian service to people in mental/emotional distress.

Kimberly Ms. MTV: Airforce 1 and Kind Green Eyes Holistic Wellness The King and Queen's Path

Kimberly reported, "Since COVID, I have counseled people who are fearful of alien invasions, Illuminati, the rise of a New World Domination, one financial currency, fears of another Civil War and secret societies such as witches, the Masons, Black Free Masons, and Devil Worshipers emerging to dominate the world, concerns for family members dealing with Nigerian SARS, Political fears... Our number one goal at The Psych Pro, is to help people to learn how to cope with fear of the unknown. Increasing coping skills while decreasing suicides, homicides, domestic partner abuse, child abuse and substance abuse."

Many people have lost healthcare coverage due to job loss. The creation of free 15-minute motivational non-clinical counseling sessions enable those struggling with mental wellness to have access to mental health services. Anyone struggling with a clinical psychiatric condition will be referred to free help in their area. There is a negative stigma about mental health services in minority communities. The Psych Pro seeks to offers help in all communities who self-medicate with drugs or alcohol to cope with stress or resort to violence.

Calls and contacts are confidential, with the exception of duty to warn situations such as harm to self or others. Most people who are stressed benefit from 1 to 5 counseling sessions. Free, brief, solution-focused, non-clinical counseling sessions reinforces The Psych Pro's mission of showing love using holistic therapeutic methods.

Kimberly reported, "I graduated from Liberty University, the world's largest Christian University in the World. They taught me to see my counseling profession as a call to be in ministry. All professions are ministries providing a difference in the lives of others. Adding free non-clinical counseling in my practice is exciting and meaningful to my humanitarian desires."

Contact:

Kimberly Ms. MTV Bass, MA, LPC, LCDC

CEO and Licensed Professional Counselor

The Psych Pro

(713) 331-4009

[email protected]

www.ThePsychPro.com

SOURCE Kimberly Ms. MTV Bass, MA, LPC, LCDC

Related Links

http://www.thepsychpro.com

