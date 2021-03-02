The Psych Pro Is Now Offering Discounted $50 Life Coaching Sessions Promoting Holistic Wellness Mind, Body and Soul

HOUSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To reduce stress during the New World Order of Post COVID, Psychpro.com is offering $50 1-hour Life Coaching Sessions. Sessions are scheduled via email, phone or going to their website at www.Thepsychpro.com. The Founder, Kimberly Bass, MA, LPC, LCDC is including the service as a humanitarian service to people in mental/emotional distress.

Kimberly Ms. MTV reported, "We accept major insurance for residents in Texas, including Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and United Health Care. Working with the Department of Defense, Veterans, celebrities and civilian families I strive to provide a sliding self-pay scale and private insurance. To help as many people possible increase self-awareness using any of the following methods: multi-modality therapy, prayer, meditation, journaling, healthy diet, exercise, nature, art, crystals, Tibetan bowls, and/or chants for clarity. Something in us desires to create an existence that we deserve. Happiness is forever evolving so we must evolve to sustain happiness."

The Psych Pro desires to enable those struggling with mental wellness to have access to affordable mental health services. There is a negative stigma about mental health services in minority communities. The Psych Pro seeks to offers help in all communities who self-medicate with drugs or alcohol to cope with stress or resort to violence.

The Psych Pro specialize in working with adults and teens who are struggling with Depression, Anxiety and Trauma/PTSD live a lifestyle of happiness. Kimberly Ms. MTV specifically works with celebrities, Department of Defense employees, veterans, civilians and the LGBTQIA+ community. Calls and contacts are confidential, with the exception of duty to warn situations such as harm to self or others. Most people see positive results after 1 to 5 sessions. Reduced fee services enforces The Psych Pro's mission of showing love using holistic therapeutic methods.

Kimberly reported, "I graduated from Liberty University, the world's largest Christian University in the World. They taught me to see my counseling profession as a call to be in ministry. All professions are ministries providing a difference in the lives of others. Offering $50 sessions in my practice is exciting and meaningful to my humanitarian desires."

