The Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association, University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, and Meaningful Measurement, Inc. Collaborate to Develop Innovative Mobile Health App for Justice-Involved Individuals with Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Issues

Partnership Aims to Support Recovery and Reduce Overdose Risks with "R-Assist" Mobile Health App.

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association (PRA), University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School (UMass Chan), and Meaningful Measurement, Inc (MMI) are proud to announce their collaboration on an innovative project aimed at supporting individuals living with addiction and mental health issues after their release from jail. Supported by a grant from NIH National Institute for Drug Abuse (NIDA), the project will develop and test "Reentry-Assist" (R-Assist), a mobile health app designed to provide essential recovery tools for this highly vulnerable population.

The R-Assist app will offer features such as daily symptom tracking, a comprehensive self-help curriculum, community resource mapping, and a progress dashboard to help individuals manage their recovery and reintegration into society. By leveraging the expertise of mental health professionals and individuals with lived experience, this app will provide 24/7 support during a critical transition period.

"We are excited about the potential of Reentry-Assist to fill a significant gap in care for people leaving the justice system," said Steve Miccio, Chair of PRA Board of Directors. "These individuals face unique challenges, including an elevated risk of overdose and reincarceration, and our goal is to provide them with on-demand resources that can help prevent these outcomes and foster long-term recovery."

Almost half of the individuals in the justice system who use opioids have co-occurring disorders (COD), and the period following release from jail presents a high risk of relapse, overdose, and recidivism. Currently, only a third of released individuals receive proper community treatment. Reentry-Assist aims to change this by offering a convenient, mobile-based solution that empowers users to take control of their recovery journey.

The app's development is a joint effort between University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, Meaningful Measurement, and PRA, which brings specialized knowledge in psychiatric rehabilitation.

"Through Reentry-Assist, we are combining evidence-based reentry services with the power of modern technology to provide crucial support to those at their most vulnerable," said David Smelson, Professor of Medicine at UMass Chan Medical School and developer of the MISSION Model intervention for co-occurring disorders, upon which the R-Assist app's self-help curriculum and support features will be based. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in how we can improve outcomes for individuals transitioning from jail to the community."

This project reflects the PRA, UMass Chan, and MMI's shared commitment to addressing the challenges facing people with COD as they reenter society. Beyond supporting individuals, Reentry-Assist has the potential to reduce criminal justice costs and improve public safety.

About the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association (PRA)

The PRA is a national organization dedicated to promoting wellness, recovery, and community integration for individuals with mental health conditions. The association provides education, advocacy, and certification for professionals in the field of psychiatric rehabilitation.

About University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School (UMass Chan)

UMass Chan Medical School is the Commonwealth's first and only public academic health sciences center. Its mission is to advance the health and wellness of the diverse communities throughout Massachusetts and across the world by leading and innovating in education, research, health care delivery and public service.

About Meaningful Measurement, Inc. (MMI)

Meaningful Measurement is a women-owned small business with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Specializing in creating data-driven solutions for health and well-being, MMI is dedicated to improving access to care and empowering underserved communities.

This project is being supported by the following grant: NIH/NIDA 1R41DA061403-01

