The PsyTech Summit Announces Rick Doblin, Founder and Executive Director of MAPS as Keynote Speaker at First-Ever Psychedelic Science, Innovation & Investment Conference in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PsychedeliTech, a new and ground-breaking conference, incubator and discovery platform for psychedelic medicine is proud to announce that Rick Doblin, Ph.D., Founder and Executive Director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) will be the keynote speaker at the first-ever PsyTech Summit, a forum for psychedelic science, innovation and investment conference in Israel.

The inaugural PsyTech conference will take place March 29-30, 2020 at the Hilton Hotel, on the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, Israel.

PsyTech is a division of iCAN: Israel-Cannabis, which together with CannaTech, its medical cannabis events platform, has been a force in education and innovation for the best cannabis therapeutics and products around the world.

Saul Kaye, iCAN founder and CEO, said, "Rick Doblin is an early pioneer and extremely effective advocate for the potential of psychedelics in the treatment of mental health disease and symptoms, including depression, anxiety disorders, and PTSD. We are thrilled he will join us at our first PsyTech Summit in Tel Aviv to share his enlightened vision and vast knowledge of the fast-developing therapeutic ecosystem that is about to explode as a wave of new information, research and consumer interest about psychedelics floods the market."

Psychedelics have the chance to impact mental health with the global market for mental health medications worth $88.3 billion in 2015, according to BCC Research.

"For the first 30 years of MAPS' work, there were virtually no for-profit psychedelic business opportunities, apart from a few ibogaine and ayahuasca clinics and mushroom sales in countries where the substances were not illegal. The new for-profit entities now emerging in the field of psychedelics, due to the success of non-profit psychedelic therapy research and advocacy, will need to focus on public benefit as well as profit in order to avoid a cultural backlash against these historically misunderstood substances. I am looking forward to discussing these important issues at PsyTech, Israel's first summit focusing on the therapeutic potential of psychedelics," said Doblin.

Similar to the cannabis industry, psychedelics and medicinal mushrooms will require an ecosystem to effectively drive education, regulation, safety, investment, research and development. These key issues, as well as personal stories of treatment, will be explored at PsyTech.

About PsyTech

PsyTech, a division of iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is a global events platform and innovation scout for psychedelic medicine. For the PsyTech website click here .

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

iCAN: Israel-Cannabis is building the Global Cannabis Ecosystem. iCAN is committed to accelerate Israel's Canna-Technology industry, capitalizing on Israeli innovation and a leading cannabis regulatory environment to bring premier products to market. iCAN is powered by CannaTech, the premier international cannabis summit held annually in Tel Aviv, and around the world, including London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Panama and Cape Town, to date. Click here for more information about iCAN.

About CannaTech

CannaTech is the only Medical Cannabis event of its kind with a global focus that offers senior industry leaders, medical and scientific experts, and new ventures the platform to come together, drive innovation, form partnerships and promote knowledge exchange. For more information about CannaTech events worldwide click here .

The 5th annual CannaTech Tel Aviv Summit will take place in conjunction with PsyTech from March 30-31. To learn how to attend both events click here.

