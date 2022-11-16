The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2022-2030: Growing Demand for High-Speed & Low-Latency Data Applications Boosts Growth

Nov 16, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2022-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the commercial availability of 3GPP-standards compliant MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data), HPUE (High-Power User Equipment), IOPS (Isolated Operation for Public Safety) and other critical communications features, LTE and 5G NR (New Radio) networks are increasingly gaining recognition as an all-inclusive public safety communications platform for the delivery of real-time video, high-resolution imagery, multimedia messaging, mobile office/field data applications, location services and mapping, situational awareness, unmanned asset control and other broadband capabilities, as well as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) voice and narrowband data services provided by traditional LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems.
Through ongoing refinements of additional standards - specifically 5G MBS (5G Multicast-Broadcast Services), 5G NR sidelink for off-network D2D (Device-to-Device) communications, NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) integration, and support for lower 5G NR bandwidths - 3GPP networks are eventually expected to be in a position to fully replace legacy LMR systems by the mid-to-late 2020s. National public safety communications authorities in multiple countries have already expressed a willingness to complete their planned narrowband to broadband transitions within the second half of the 2020 decade.
A myriad of fully dedicated, hybrid government-commercial and secure MVNO/MOCN-based public safety LTE and 5G-ready networks are operational or in the process of being rolled out throughout the globe. In addition to the high-profile FirstNet (First Responder Network), South Korea's Safe-Net (National Disaster Safety Communications Network) and Britain's ESN (Emergency Services Network) nationwide public safety broadband projects, many additional national-level programs are making considerable headway in moving from field trials to wider scale deployments - most notably, France's RRF (Radio Network of the Future), Spain's SIRDEE mission-critical broadband network, Finland's VIRVE 2.0 broadband service, Sweden's Rakel G2 secure broadband system and Hungary's EDR 2.0/3.0 broadband network.
Even though critical public safety-related 5G NR capabilities defined in the 3GPP's Release 17 specifications are yet to be commercialized, public safety agencies have already begun experimenting with 5G for applications that can benefit from the technology's high-bandwidth and low-latency characteristics.
For example, the Lishui Municipal Emergency Management Bureau is using private 5G slicing over China Mobile's network, portable cell sites and rapidly deployable communications vehicles as part of a disaster management and visualization system.
The publisher estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE and 5G infrastructure will reach nearly $1.6 Billion by the end of 2022, driven by both new build-outs and the expansion of existing dedicated, hybrid government-commercial and secure MVNO/MOCN networks. Complemented by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of public safety-grade LTE/5G devices, the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% between 2022 and 2025, eventually accounting for more than $2.3 Billion by the end of 2025.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for High-Speed & Low-Latency Data Applications
- Recognition of LTE & 5G as the De-Facto Platform for Wireless Connectivity
- Spectral Efficiency & Bandwidth Flexibility
- National & Cross-Border Interoperability
- Consumer-Driven Economies of Scale
- Endorsement From the Public Safety Community
- Limited Competition From Other Wireless Broadband Technologies
- Control Over QoS (Quality-of-Service), Prioritization and Preemption Policies
- Support for Mission-Critical Functionality
- Privacy & Security
Market Barriers
- Limited Availability of Licensed Spectrum for Public Safety Broadband
- Financial Challenges Associated With Large-Scale & Nationwide Networks
- Technical Complexities of Implementation & Operation
- Smaller Coverage Footprint Than LMR Systems
- Delayed Standardization & Commercialization of Mission-Critical Functionality
- Dependence on New Chipsets for Direct-Mode Communications
Forecast Segmentation:
Public Safety LTE & 5G Network Infrastructure
- Submarkets
- RAN (Radio Access Network)
- Mobile Core
- Backhaul & Transport
- Technology Generations
- LTE
- 5G NR
- Mobility Categories
- Fixed Base Stations & Infrastructure
- DeployableNetwork Assets
- DeployableNetwork AssetForm Factors
- NIB (Network-in-a-Box)
- Vehicular COWs (Cells-on-Wheels)
- Aerial Cell Sites
- Maritime Platforms
- RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB) Cell Sizes
- Macrocells
- Small Cells
- Backhaul & Transport Transmission Mediums
- Fiber & Wireline
- Microwave
- Satellite
Public Safety LTE & 5G Terminal Equipment
- Technology Generations
- LTE
- 5G NR
- Form Factors
- Smartphones & Handportable Terminals
- Mobile & Vehicular Routers
- Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)
- Tablets & Notebook PCs
- Smart Wearables
- IoT Modules, Dongles & Others
Public Safety LTE & 5G Subscriptions/Service Revenue
- Technology Generations
- LTE
- 5G NR
- Network Types
- Dedicated & Hybrid Government-Commercial Networks
- Secure MVNO & MOCN Networks
- Sliced & Commercial Mobile Networks
Public Safety LTE & 5G Systems Integration & Management Solutions
- Submarkets
- Network Integration & Testing
- Device Management & User Services
- Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance
- Cybersecurity
Public Safety Broadband Applications
- Submarkets
- Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications
- Real-Time Video Transmission
- Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services
- Mobile Office & Field Applications
- Location Services & Mapping
- Situational Awareness
- Command & Control
- AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)
Regional Markets
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: An Overview of the Public Safety LTE & 5G Market
Chapter 3: System Architecture & Technologies for Public Safety LTE & 5G Networks
Chapter 4: Public Safety LTE/5G Application Scenarios & Use Cases
Chapter 5: Review of Public Safety LTE & 5G Engagements Worldwide
Chapter 6: Public Safety LTE & 5G Case Studies
Chapter 7: Public Safety LTE/5G Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage
Chapter 8: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives
Chapter 9: Future Roadmap & Value Chain
Chapter 10: Key Ecosystem Players
Chapter 11: Market Sizing & Forecasts
Chapter 12: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)
- 450 MHz Alliance
- 450connect
- Aviat Networks
- AVM
- AVX Corporation
- AW2S (Advanced Wireless Solutions and Services)
- Axians
- Axione
- Axis Communications
- Axon
- Axtel
- Axxcss Wireless Solutions
- Azcom Technology
- Azetti Networks
- B+B SmartWorx
- BABS/FOCP (Federal Office for Civil Protection, Switzerland)
- BAE Systems
- BAI Communications
- Baicells Technologies
- BAKOM/OFCOM (Federal Office of Communications, Switzerland)
- Ball Aerospace
- BandRich
- BandwidthX
- Barrett Communications
- BARTEC
- BASARNAS (National Search and Rescue Agency, Indonesia)
- BATM Advanced Communications
- BATS (Broadband Antenna Tracking Systems)
- Baylin Technologies
- BayRICS (Bay Area Regional Interoperable Communications System Authority)
- BBB (BB Backbone Corporation)
- BBK Electronics Corporation
- BCDVideo
- BCE (Bell Canada)
- BDBOS (Federal Agency for Public Safety Digital Radio, Germany)
- BDEW (Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries, Germany)
- Beam Semiconductor
- BEC Technologies
- Beeline Armenia
- Beeper Communications
- Beijer Electronics Group
- Belden
- Belkin International
- Belkin International/Foxconn Interconnect Technology
- Benetel
- BesoVideo
- BHE (Bonn Hungary Electronics)
- Billion Electric
- BIPT (Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications)
- Bird Technologies
- Bittium Corporation
- BK Technologies
- r Nigam Limited)
- BT Group
- BTI Wireless
- B-TrunC (Broadband Trunking Communication) Industry Alliance
- Buenos Aires City Government
- Buenos Aires City Police
- Bulgarian Ministry of Interior
- Bullitt
- Bureau Veritas
- BVSystems (Berkeley Varitronics Systems)
- BWT (BlueWaveTel)
- C Spire
- CableFree (Wireless Excellence)
- CableLabs
- CACI International
- CACP (Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police)
- Cadence Design Systems
- And More
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvzi1b
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article