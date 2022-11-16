The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2022-2030: Growing Demand for High-Speed & Low-Latency Data Applications Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2022-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the commercial availability of 3GPP-standards compliant MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data), HPUE (High-Power User Equipment), IOPS (Isolated Operation for Public Safety) and other critical communications features, LTE and 5G NR (New Radio) networks are increasingly gaining recognition as an all-inclusive public safety communications platform for the delivery of real-time video, high-resolution imagery, multimedia messaging, mobile office/field data applications, location services and mapping, situational awareness, unmanned asset control and other broadband capabilities, as well as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) voice and narrowband data services provided by traditional LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems.

Through ongoing refinements of additional standards - specifically 5G MBS (5G Multicast-Broadcast Services), 5G NR sidelink for off-network D2D (Device-to-Device) communications, NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) integration, and support for lower 5G NR bandwidths - 3GPP networks are eventually expected to be in a position to fully replace legacy LMR systems by the mid-to-late 2020s. National public safety communications authorities in multiple countries have already expressed a willingness to complete their planned narrowband to broadband transitions within the second half of the 2020 decade.

A myriad of fully dedicated, hybrid government-commercial and secure MVNO/MOCN-based public safety LTE and 5G-ready networks are operational or in the process of being rolled out throughout the globe. In addition to the high-profile FirstNet (First Responder Network), South Korea's Safe-Net (National Disaster Safety Communications Network) and Britain's ESN (Emergency Services Network) nationwide public safety broadband projects, many additional national-level programs are making considerable headway in moving from field trials to wider scale deployments - most notably, France's RRF (Radio Network of the Future), Spain's SIRDEE mission-critical broadband network, Finland's VIRVE 2.0 broadband service, Sweden's Rakel G2 secure broadband system and Hungary's EDR 2.0/3.0 broadband network.

Even though critical public safety-related 5G NR capabilities defined in the 3GPP's Release 17 specifications are yet to be commercialized, public safety agencies have already begun experimenting with 5G for applications that can benefit from the technology's high-bandwidth and low-latency characteristics.

For example, the Lishui Municipal Emergency Management Bureau is using private 5G slicing over China Mobile's network, portable cell sites and rapidly deployable communications vehicles as part of a disaster management and visualization system.

The publisher estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE and 5G infrastructure will reach nearly $1.6 Billion by the end of 2022, driven by both new build-outs and the expansion of existing dedicated, hybrid government-commercial and secure MVNO/MOCN networks. Complemented by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of public safety-grade LTE/5G devices, the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% between 2022 and 2025, eventually accounting for more than $2.3 Billion by the end of 2025.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for High-Speed & Low-Latency Data Applications

Recognition of LTE & 5G as the De-Facto Platform for Wireless Connectivity

Spectral Efficiency & Bandwidth Flexibility

National & Cross-Border Interoperability

Consumer-Driven Economies of Scale

Endorsement From the Public Safety Community

Limited Competition From Other Wireless Broadband Technologies

Control Over QoS (Quality-of-Service), Prioritization and Preemption Policies

Support for Mission-Critical Functionality

Privacy & Security

Market Barriers

Limited Availability of Licensed Spectrum for Public Safety Broadband

Financial Challenges Associated With Large-Scale & Nationwide Networks

Technical Complexities of Implementation & Operation

Smaller Coverage Footprint Than LMR Systems

Delayed Standardization & Commercialization of Mission-Critical Functionality

Dependence on New Chipsets for Direct-Mode Communications

Forecast Segmentation:

Public Safety LTE & 5G Network Infrastructure

Submarkets

RAN (Radio Access Network)



Mobile Core



Backhaul & Transport

Technology Generations

LTE



5G NR

Mobility Categories

Fixed Base Stations & Infrastructure



DeployableNetwork Assets

Deployable Network Asset Form Factors

NIB (Network-in-a-Box)



Vehicular COWs (Cells-on-Wheels)



Aerial Cell Sites



Maritime Platforms

RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB) Cell Sizes

Macrocells



Small Cells

Backhaul & Transport Transmission Mediums

Fiber & Wireline



Microwave



Satellite

Public Safety LTE & 5G Terminal Equipment

Technology Generations

LTE



5G NR

Form Factors

Smartphones & Handportable Terminals



Mobile & Vehicular Routers



Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)



Tablets & Notebook PCs



Smart Wearables



IoT Modules, Dongles & Others

Public Safety LTE & 5G Subscriptions/Service Revenue

Technology Generations

LTE



5G NR

Network Types

Dedicated & Hybrid Government-Commercial Networks



Secure MVNO & MOCN Networks



Sliced & Commercial Mobile Networks

Public Safety LTE & 5G Systems Integration & Management Solutions

Submarkets

Network Integration & Testing



Device Management & User Services



Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance



Cybersecurity

Public Safety Broadband Applications

Submarkets

Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications



Real-Time Video Transmission



Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services



Mobile Office & Field Applications



Location Services & Mapping



Situational Awareness



Command & Control



AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)

Regional Markets

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: An Overview of the Public Safety LTE & 5G Market

Chapter 3: System Architecture & Technologies for Public Safety LTE & 5G Networks

Chapter 4: Public Safety LTE/5G Application Scenarios & Use Cases

Chapter 5: Review of Public Safety LTE & 5G Engagements Worldwide

Chapter 6: Public Safety LTE & 5G Case Studies

Chapter 7: Public Safety LTE/5G Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage

Chapter 8: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

Chapter 9: Future Roadmap & Value Chain

Chapter 10: Key Ecosystem Players

Chapter 11: Market Sizing & Forecasts

Chapter 12: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

450 MHz Alliance

450connect

Aviat Networks

AVM

AVX Corporation

AW2S (Advanced Wireless Solutions and Services)

Axians

Axione

Axis Communications

Axon

Axtel

Axxcss Wireless Solutions

Azcom Technology

Azetti Networks

B+B SmartWorx

BABS/FOCP (Federal Office for Civil Protection, Switzerland )

) BAE Systems

BAI Communications

Baicells Technologies

BAKOM/OFCOM (Federal Office of Communications, Switzerland )

) Ball Aerospace

BandRich

BandwidthX

Barrett Communications

BARTEC

BASARNAS (National Search and Rescue Agency, Indonesia )

) BATM Advanced Communications

BATS (Broadband Antenna Tracking Systems)

Baylin Technologies

BayRICS (Bay Area Regional Interoperable Communications System Authority)

BBB (BB Backbone Corporation)

BBK Electronics Corporation

BCDVideo

BCE ( Bell Canada )

) BDBOS (Federal Agency for Public Safety Digital Radio, Germany )

) BDEW (Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries, Germany )

) Beam Semiconductor

BEC Technologies

Beeline Armenia

Beeper Communications

Beijer Electronics Group

Belden

Belkin International

Belkin International/Foxconn Interconnect Technology

Benetel

BesoVideo

BHE (Bonn Hungary Electronics)

Billion Electric

BIPT (Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications)

Bird Technologies

Bittium Corporation

BK Technologies

r Nigam Limited)

BT Group

BTI Wireless

B-TrunC (Broadband Trunking Communication) Industry Alliance

Buenos Aires City Government

Buenos Aires City Police

City Police Bulgarian Ministry of Interior

Bullitt

Bureau Veritas

BVSystems (Berkeley Varitronics Systems)

BWT (BlueWaveTel)

C Spire

CableFree (Wireless Excellence)

CableLabs

CACI International

CACP (Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police)

Cadence Design Systems

And More

