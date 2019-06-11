The Publicity Club of Chicago Celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the Golden Trumpet Awards

CHICAGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Publicity Club of Chicago (PCC) celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Golden Trumpet Awards, the most prestigious awards program in the Midwest, honoring distinguished individual achievement in public relations, marketing and communications. Cards Against Humanity won the 'Best of Show' award for their '99% Off Sale' campaign and, for the first time ever, PCC presented the '30 under 30' list of rock stars demonstrating excellence in leadership and execution. Jacobe Hollins, Digital Communication and Engagement Lead at McDonald's was recognized with the 'Rockstar of the Year' award and received an autographed guitar by Eddie Vedder, guitarist of the American rock band Pearl Jam. The award ceremony took place on Thursday, June 6 at the Palmer House Hilton.

"This year's ceremony was an important milestone for PCC as it marked the 60th anniversary of the awards. We were eager to impress our members, partners, peers and friends and create lasting memories," said Anna Marie Imbordino, PCC Board Co-President. "This event could not have happened without the support of our community members and sponsors. We look forward to continuing our work with them as well as engaging with new faces."

The winners of the 2019 Golden Trumpet Awards span a wide variety of organizations from agency and corporate to non-profit. David Zapata, CEO at Zapwater Communications, accepted the first ever 'Member of the Year' award. This year's 'Lifetime Achievement Award' was presented to Dominic Calabrese, Senior Vice President at The Chicago Lighthouse and PCC's Immediate Past President.

Four standout programs received specialty awards at the conclusion of the program, including:

Cards Against Humanity won the 'Platinum Award' and the 'Elynore Dolkart Meserow Creativity Award' for '99% Off Sale' campaign;

The Chicago Lighthouse won the 'Edwin J. Shaughnessy Quality of Life Award' for the 'Lighthouse Unveils New Fashion Clocks' campaign;

Agency H5 won the 'Jeffrey D. Bierig Brand Builder Award' for the 'Chicago's Big Night – The opening of TAO Chicago' campaign;

Weber Shandwick won the 'Buell Patterson Technology Award' for the 'Harley-Davidson Awareness-Driving Internship' campaign.

More than 300 guests enjoyed the captivating ceremony, which featured a cocktail hour, live performances from Talk of the Town Big Band and The Second City. For the first time ever, the event had a VIP after party with international celebrity performer, Rapper Tone Loc.

"We were able to create memorable moments thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, Carey Smolensky Productions, Magnificent Events, Talk of the Town Big Band, The Second City, PR Talent, Zapwater Communications, Spinutech and Laine Too," said Imbordino.

For more details, please visit PCC's website at www.publicity.org or contact office@publicity.org

ABOUT PUBLICITY CLUB OF CHICAGO

Established in 1941, the Publicity Club of Chicago (PCC) is the network of inspired Chicago- area public relations professionals and counselors, who work at every type of organization and together compose the nation's largest independent public relations membership organization. PCC members, who work at public and privately- held corporations, not-for- profits, agencies and other organizations, are dedicated to providing the smartest and most effective communication possible.

