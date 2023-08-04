The Pulmonary Embolism Therapeutics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% from 2022 to 2027|The advancement in the healthcare and medical sector is a major trend-Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pulmonary embolism therapeutics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.52% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,898.47 million, according to Technavio – Download the Sample Report

Companies : 15+, Including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Anthos Therapeutics, argenx SE, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Inari Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc., among others

Companies: 15+, Including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Anthos Therapeutics, argenx SE, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Inari Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Segments: application (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and research institutes), route of administration (oral and parenteral), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Pulmonary embolism therapeutics market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including - AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Anthos Therapeutics, argenx SE, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Inari Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Pulmonary Embolism Therapeutics Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growing risk of adverse health conditions is a key factor driving the market growth. This is due to the increasing prevalence of pulmonary embolism, which can be life-threatening. A pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot lodges in an artery in the lungs and blocks blood flow. Anyone can develop blood clots that can lead to pulmonary embolism, but people with a history of blood clots, genetic disorders, and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory disease are at higher risk.

In addition, long-term smoking addiction can significantly impact lung health and further increase the risk of pulmonary embolism. The need for pulmonary embolism treatment is driven by a prevalence of risk factors such as heart disease, cancer, obesity, and other unhealthy conditions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The advancement in the healthcare and medical sector is a major trend in the market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as pulmonary embolism has increased the demand for advanced medical care and physical examinations. Technological advances such as line probe assays, bacteriophage-based assays, and parenteral anticoagulant techniques such as low-molecular-weight heparin and unfractionated heparin are being used to address these health challenges.

Medical procedures such as thrombolytic therapy and Endo medical ultrasound-assisted catheter-directed thrombolysis are among the newer techniques being investigated for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, especially in high-risk groups. These advances in medical technology and therapy are expected to drive the demand for pulmonary embolism therapeutics as they provide more effective and targeted solutions for patients. Hence, the rapid advancements in the healthcare and medical sectors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The adverse effects of the therapeutics are a significant challenge restricting market growth. The increasing prevalence of pulmonary embolism is due to several factors, including an increasing elderly population and increasing health conditions such as obesity and cancer.

As a result, the use of medications to treat these diseases is increasing, and they can have a wide variety of side effects, ranging from mild to severe, that can affect a variety of medical conditions, such as allergies and stroke. In addition, a drug or therapy side effect is an unwanted side effect that occurs alongside the intended therapeutic effect of medication or treatment. Hence, the increasing side effects of therapeutics are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The pulmonary embolism therapeutics market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Pulmonary Embolism Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,898.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, France, Norway, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Anthos Therapeutics, argenx SE, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Inari Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

