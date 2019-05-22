NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The increasing awareness programs and campaigns are expected to trigger the pulmonary embolism therapeutics market growth during the forecast period. The increasing awareness campaigns will improve the awareness of the severity of blood clots, resulting in various patients undergoing diagnosis and treatment on time. Such growing popularity will eventually boost the market growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the pulmonary embolism therapeutics market will register a CAGR of 9% by 2023.







Market Overview



Increasing oral anticoagulants



Traditionally, the global pulmonary embolism therapeutics market was dominated by Heparin, an anticoagulant drug, which is administered through parenteral route. The market also had various other anticoagulant drugs that were approved; however, most of these drugs were administered through invasive routes. These drugs require no or very less patient monitoring unlike their predecessors from the parenteral route. This will further aid to the popularity of oral anticoagulants.



Preference for alternative therapies



The increasing popularity and the advances in alternative treatment methods are expected to pose a major challenge to the growth of the global pulmonary embolism therapeutics market during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the pulmonary embolism therapeutics market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. Several vendors in the market are also entering into strategic alliances to manufacture the drugs so that they could concentrate on their core competencies such as research. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



