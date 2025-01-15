The Pulte Family Office Invests in GrabAGun, under ticker $CLBR, Colombier Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLBR)

The Pulte Family

Jan 15, 2025, 13:44 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family Office has taken a position in GrabAGun, Colombier Acquisition Corp II, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker, CLBR.

William J. Pulte, Chairman of The Pulte Family Office, stated "We are very excited about this SPAC merger and the future of the company. Much like the 1st amendment, the 2nd amendment must be protected, and we believe there is no better way to exercise this belief than by investing in GrabAGun, under ticker CLBR. The team is doing incredible work, and we look forward to potentially investing further as the company achieved profitability on $99.5 million in revenue."

About CLBR:
GrabAGun is a fast growing, digitally native retailer of firearms and ammunition ("F&A"), related accessories and other outdoor enthusiast products focused on the next generation of firearms enthusiasts, sportsmen and defenders.

SOURCE The Pulte Family

