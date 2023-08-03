The Pun Group LLP made the 2023 list of INSIDE Public Accounting's Top 500 Firms for the first time

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pun Group, LLP, one of the fastest-growing public accounting and advisory firms in the Western U.S., is pleased to announce that it has been recognized for the first time as a Top 500 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA).

Every year, IPA, one of the most trusted sources of news, data, and analysis in the public accounting industry, identifies and ranks the top 500 U.S. public accounting firms based on factors such as growth, operational excellence, and the quality of services provided.

INSIDE Public Accounting Top 500 Firms 2023
The recognition reflects The Pun Group's commitment to consistently delivering top-tier accounting and advisory services and is a testament to its dedicated team of professionals who always strive for excellence.

"The Pun Group's inclusion in IPA's Top 500 is an immense honor and a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and innovative solutions our team has consistently provided to our clients," said Kenneth Pun, Managing Partner at The Pun Group. "Our firm is committed to service excellence, and this recognition underlines our success in providing high-quality services that meet the diverse needs of our clients."

This achievement marks a significant milestone in The Pun Group's evolution. It reinforces the firm's reputation as a leader in the industry and provides momentum to its continuous growth strategy, which is anchored by a commitment to cultivating strong client relationships, maintaining a deep understanding of industry trends, and attracting top-notch talent.

"Making the IPA Top 500 is a great achievement, but it's just a milestone on our path," Pun added. "We'll use this as a steppingstone to aim higher, innovate more, and continuously provide the best services to our clients."

For more information, contact Kenneth H. Pun at (949) 777-8800.

About The Pun Group:
As one of the fastest growing independent public accounting and advisory firms in the southwest United States, The Pun Group provides a big firm experience with small firm values. With offices in California, Nevada, and Arizona, The Pun Group's expert accounting, advisory, and assurance services support commercial and tax-exempt organizations, with special expertise serving clients in the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, entertainment and gaming, government, nonprofit, and cannabis sectors.

About INSIDE Public Accounting:
INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) is an industry-leading publication for the accounting profession. Its annual IPA 100, 200, 300 and 500 rankings are the most comprehensive lists of their kind and a benchmarking industry standard.

Contact:
Kenneth H. Pun
Managing Partner/CEO
(949) 777-8800
[email protected]
https://pungroup.cpa/

SOURCE The Pun Group

