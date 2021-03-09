The Pun Group, LLP Wins Clearlyrated's 2021 Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pun Group, LLP , a leading accounting firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2021 Best of Accounting winners are twice as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms.

The Pun Group, LLP received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 79.2% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 43% in 2020.

"We're honored to receive this recognition, based on feedback from our current and previous clients," says Kenneth H. Pun, Managing Partner of The Pun Group. "One of our core business tenets is our client-centric service model. We're pleased that our deep commitment to delivering personalized service stands out to the businesses and municipalities we serve."

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Accounting award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Accounting winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About The Pun Group, LLP

As one of the fastest growing independent public accounting and advisory firms in the southwest United States, The Pun Group provides a big firm experience with small firm values. With offices in California, Nevada, and Arizona, The Pun Group's expert accounting, advisory, and assurance services support commercial and tax-exempt organizations, with special expertise serving clients in the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, entertainment and gaming, government, nonprofit, and cannabis sectors.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Accounting™

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.



