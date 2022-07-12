THE PUP RELIEF TOUR 2022

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Taylor, better known as the "Dogfather of Harlem" founded and spearheaded the successful "Pup Relief Tour" a non-profit 501(c) in 2020, is passionately heading back on the road, for a third tour. The pup tour is a two day (2) pop-up offering free grooming services to pet parents who are in financial need across the United States and is so excited to announce the next round of tours in Cincinnati, Detroit and Chicago in July/August for 6 days of grooming services to these communities. Donations and contributions from the pet industry, corporate companies and dog lovers throughout the pandemic helped groom 1,543 pups, in 12 states and 13 cities across the United States. Pet owners and volunteer groomers are ecstatic and wanting more of these vital services for their communities in 2022.

The events that transpired around the world impacted countless Americans who still face many hardships and remain forced to make difficult decisions to ensure their survival. Devastating choices are often made sacrificing beloved pets that can be a financial burden to families. A heartbreaking reality continues to significantly touch the pet industry, animal lovers and those caring for our furry friends each day. Many remain inspired and motivated around the world to act and do their part. Brian Taylor and his pup team of volunteer groomers understand these challenges. Volunteer groomers across the U.S. are on board to assist at the upcoming pop-up as Brian continues to track his key milestones from the initial 2020 tour and remains inspired and grateful to the organizations who've continued supporting his venture and making this tour happen.