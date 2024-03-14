The Puppy Smiles Gallery by DentaLife Captures Puppy Joy

Immersive Art Exhibit Launches Purina DentaLife's New Puppy Teething Chews

ST. LOUIS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purina DentaLife is celebrating the launch of its new Puppy Teething Chews by inviting puppy lovers in New York City to visit the Puppy Smiles Gallery by DentaLife on March 22, 2024. Designed to celebrate the joy of a healthy puppy smile and educate owners on the importance of dental health, the gallery will showcase heartwarming puppy portraits captured by internationally recognized artist and award-winning photographer, Randal Ford.

Smudge, a Mini Aussie, enjoys a DentaLife Puppy Teething Chew while being photographed by Randal Ford.

In addition to admiring the artwork, guests will be treated to a variety of engaging experiences during the one-day event including:

Interacting with adoptable puppies from Best Friends Animal Society New York, member of the leading online pet adoption platform Petfinder, powered by Purina, and one of many lifesaving centers working to save the lives of homeless pets around the country. Attendees can adopt a furry friend and DentaLife will cover the adoption fees for any puppies at the event who find a loving home.

Access to Purina veterinarian, Dr. Callie Harris , who will be available to address any questions attendees may have regarding puppy dental health and share tips for creating healthy dental routines for puppies.

Complimentary samples of DentaLife's new Puppy Teething Chews, to ensure their pets are set up for dental health success.

Esteemed photographer, Randal Ford, will be onsite to discuss the featured artwork and his process behind capturing puppy smiles.

"Each portrait is a window into the puppy's world, their unique quirks and personality. Puppies smile in a lot of different ways, but I was lucky enough to catch a few that showed off their healthy puppy teeth," said Ford. "I'm excited to be partnering with DentaLife to celebrate all the joy puppies bring to our lives."

DentaLife Puppy Teething Chews safely redirect chewing behavior during peak teething age, when puppies' adult teeth emerge. The chews are formulated by Purina pet care experts for puppies at least three months old, and contain DHA, EPA and calcium to support healthy brain, tooth and bone development.

"By the age of three, most dogs develop some form of dental disease. To ensure their well-being, it's essential to establish a healthy dental routine at an early age," said Harris. "DentaLife Puppy Teething Chews can help this process by supporting puppies' natural drive to chew."

By celebrating puppies through art, the Puppy Smiles Gallery by DentaLife hopes to inspire people to create a healthy dental routine to set their pup up for dental health success as they continue to grow.

The Puppy Smiles Gallery by DentaLife

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 11 am-6 pm

Location: Chelsea Industrial, 535 W 28 th St, New York, NY

Chelsea Industrial, 535 W 28 St, Details: The event is free to attend. Guests will be welcomed on a first come, first served basis. Interested attendees can RSVP to receive reminders ahead of the event and learn more about the Puppy Smiles Gallery by DentaLife at Eventbrite.com.

For more information about DentaLife Puppy Teething Chews, visit the DentaLife website.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 10,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products, and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Best Friends Animal Society New York

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters and make the country no-kill in 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to 380,000. Best Friends has operations in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Salt Lake City, and Northwest Arkansas and runs the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country in partnership with more than 4,500 animal welfare groups and shelters and is working collaboratively with community members nationwide to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org/nyc.

About Randal Ford

Over the last decade, Randal Ford has become an internationally recognized artist with his work appearing on the cover of Time Magazine, 20 Texas Monthly covers and the cover of Communication Arts, the advertising industry's most prestigious publication. Among other accolades, in 2017, 2018, 2019 Ford was named one of the top 200 photographers by Lüerzers Archive. In 2017 his photographs were awarded 1st place and best of show in the International Photo Awards Fine Art competition. In the fall of 2018, his animal photographs were published in a coffee table book by renowned publisher Rizzoli New York. The bestselling book has received widespread acclaim from publications such as USA Today, People Magazine, Parade, Wired, and Texas Monthly. His follow-up book, Good Dog, was published worldwide by Rizzoli New York in the Fall of 2020.

