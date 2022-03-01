The Pure, Clean Glow of Revitalized Skin - NeedCrystals® Microdermabrasion Reports Recent Uptick in Sales for Simple, Effective Powder Added to Any Facial Cleanser

CHULA VISTA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeedCrystals (https://needcrystals.com/) proudly reported that its signature 99.41% pure, at-home microdermabrasion powder continued to be an extremely popular Amazon product – with over 5,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. The spa-quality skincare consists of a simple but powerful white aluminum oxide powder that can be added as directed to any facial cleanser, turning it into a scrub, and allowing customers to create a wide variety of personalized cleaning regimens to suit their daily needs.

DIY Face Scrub. DIY microdermabrasion scrub

Each 8-ounce jar is good for up to 100 uses and available at wholesale deals for dermatologists and luxury spas. NeedCrystals has been certified by Amazon as Climate Pledge Friendly and Carbonfree Certified, denoting sustainable products that help preserve the natural world.

NeedCrystals: Exfoliation Made Simple

NeedCrystals microdermabrasion crystals are finer than any other exfoliator, gentle enough for all skin types, and are available in three convenient products:

1. The original crystal powder, available in three sizes with a wide mouth jar and spoon applicator.

2. Crystals blended with Salicylic Acid for acne-prone skin; available in a tall metal jar with easy-application shaker top.

3. And crystals infused with Vitamin C for anti-aging benefits; available in a tall metal jar with easy-application shaker top.

Using NeedCrystals is easy:

Step 1: Thoroughly clean the face to remove excess dirt and oil.

Step 2: Add one teaspoon of NeedCrystals to any 2 teaspoons of favorite facial cleanser (always in a 1:2 ratio) – mix together, apply to face, and gently clean skin using circular motions with the fingers for two minutes.

Step 3: Rinse.

Step 4: Follow up with a toner, moisturizer, and SPF for daytime – or night cream in the evening.

NeedCrystals: Rave 5-Star Customer Reviews

"I have been using this product for a few weeks now and I cannot believe the difference in my skin. It looks amazing!" –Khewitt

"A must-have for acne scar sufferers! … 90% of my scars are cleared up and I can finally go into public without wearing makeup." ­–H. Greer

"Wow! This stuff is amazing! Being in the hair and spa industry, I can actually say that I have tried a ton of skincare products. I saw and felt a difference after one use – my skin feels so clean, vibrant, and fresh; it feels like years of buildup are gone…" –Stylist

NeedCrystals have been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, in multiple newspapers and beauty blogs. Learn more about NeedCrystals by catching up on their beauty and skincare blog. Or follow them on social media @NeedCrystals – Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram.

About NeedCrystals®

Founded in 2001 by skincare specialists Jean-Michel and Lorena Balensi, NeedCrystals provides a professional spa skincare regimen for the best at-home microdermabrasion available. Dust free, the white aluminum oxide crystals meet the highest industry standards at 99.41% purity and are safe for all skin types. Simply add as directed to your favorite facial cleansers for noticeably healthier, smoother, glowing skin. Learn more about the leader in microdermabrasion crystals at: www.NeedCrystals.com.

