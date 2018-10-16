The Pure Company is Changing the Way People Think About Healthy Living Products

Consumers nationwide can visit ThePureCompany.com to shop the company's new line of products, which includes a Carbon Filter Water Decanter for pure and delicious water, as well as two advanced technology, innovative air purifiers designed with a feature that sets them apart from any other air purifiers available today – a built-in aromatherapy option to safely and naturally scent the air with The Pure Company's exclusive line of 100% Pure Essential Oils, available in single scents and custom blends.

The smaller of the two air purifiers is sleek in design and compact in size, which makes it possible to take air purification technology on the go. With its built-in aromatherapy feature to scent small rooms, offices or hotel rooms, the Portable Air Purifier easily fits in a suitcase or tote. It's also the first portable air purifier that can be customized and styled with high quality product wraps specially designed by an interior designer with modern aesthetics in mind, quickly and easily transforming it to make a statement or perfectly blend in with a range of décor.

As industry veterans with decades of experience, The Pure Company's team of innovators spent thousands of hours surrounded by hundreds of air purifiers, water purification systems and assorted products that were confusing, bulky, boring and overly technical. So, the team set out on a mission to create technologically advanced solutions that are powerful and effective, yet easy to use and beautiful enough to deserve a front-and-center spot in the thoughtfully curated spaces women have worked so hard to put together.

"Our organization has a long history managing a family of companies that specialize in healthy living products, but we realized products that really speak to modern women were missing from the market," said Joseph P. Urso, Chairman of Aerus Holdings LLC, the 95 year old company that is adding The Pure Company to its impressive roster of innovative healthy living companies. "We brought together an amazing group of women, including designers, product specialists and professionals, who listened to the challenges other women have had finding great solutions for allergies, asthma triggers, odors in their home and water quality. This led to the creation of a line of products designed specifically to address her concerns."

Armed with hundreds of stories from thousands of interviews, the team identified issues and experiences women were facing in their home as they worked to battle everything from allergies to odors to the frustration of working with complicated products, The Pure Company brought on a team of female industrial and interior designers to create a new line of healthy lifestyle products that are thoughtfully crafted to solve her everyday home air and water purification problems.

"Something magical happens when a group of women get together to challenge each other and the status quo, and that's how The Pure Company was born," says Cortney Carroll, President of The Pure Company. "We wanted everything in our homes to be technologically advanced, yet intuitive and beautiful. When we couldn't find products that were powerful and functional, but also gorgeous enough to display in our homes, we set out to create our own. The result of that journey is a carefully curated line of healthy living products, designed by women to fit perfectly in your life and home, proving that function and beauty can coexist."

The Pure Company's initial product lineup includes:

AIR

Large Room Air Purifier, featuring natural aromatherapy ($399) : With a distinctive new way to achieve fresh, pure air, the Large Room Air Purifier is a whisper-quiet solution for a home's impurities. First, an odor-killing Activated Carbon Pre-Filter captures pollen, allergens, pet dander and dust. Next, a True HEPA Filter removes invisible pollutants and bacteria as small as 0.3 microns. This is the first air purifier of its kind, featuring a built-in aromatherapy option to scent homes in a natural way with 100% Pure Essential Oils. Choose from The Pure Company's 100% Pure Essential Oils and range of Designer Wraps to enhance the environment in any room.

Aromatherapy Diffuser ($59) : The purposeful design of the Aromatherapy Diffuser combines ease-of-use and personalized setting options with a simple profile that blends in beautifully with any décor – whether bedside, on a bathroom shelf or as a thoughtful guest room accessory.

WATER

Carbon Filter Water Decanter ($228) : Handcrafted of food-grade stainless steel, The Pure Company's Carbon Filter Water Decanter eliminates impurities in drinking water. Easily stored in a refrigerator or on the counter, the Premium Carbon Block Filter assures every glass will be clear, pure, delicious and odor-free.

SCENTS

Custom 100% Pure Essential Oil Blends ($18) : Clarity; Comfort; Fresh; Spark; Quiet.

Clarity; Comfort; Fresh; Spark; Quiet. 100% Pure Essential Oils ($10) : The Pure Company's initial line of single 100% Pure Essential Oils includes allergy-friendly oils, such as: Lavender; Eucalyptus; Lemon; Sweet Orange; Tea Tree ; Peppermint.

In the coming months, The Pure Company will be expanding on its collection of healthy products to include additional home and beauty products designed to fit perfectly into homes.

To purchase The Pure Company products, visit ThePureCompany.com. Follow The Pure Company journey at Facebook.com/ThePureCompany and Instagram.com/ThePureCompanyLife.

About The Pure Company:

Founded in 2017, and led by women who are leading experts in creating healthier home environments, The Pure Company provides simple, trustworthy and beautifully crafted healthy living products delivering on the company's mission to enable fellow home decorators, hands-on parents and pet-lovers with options they can trust to purify the elements in their home – from air to water and everything in between. As a part of the Aerus family of brands, The Pure Company team has more than 100 years of experience in driving technological innovation, providing unmatched service and creating thoughtfully crafted products. Meticulously designed to be both aesthetically pleasing and practically functional, The Pure Company's quickly growing lineup of goods, ranging from air purifiers to water filters, are crafted with care to be affordable, beautiful, and simple to use. The Pure Company products are available across the U.S. through ThePureCompany.com. The privately held company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

