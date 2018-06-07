The PURE Group of Insurance Companies Announces Two Executive Promotions, Naming Michael Taylor as Chief Claims Officer and Jason Metzger as Head of Risk Management

Taylor joined PURE in 2016 as Deputy Claims Officer, bringing with him more than 30 years of insurance industry experience, including executive roles at AIG and CNA. "I have had the privilege of working with Mike over the past two decades and have witnessed the great work he did as Chief Claims Officer of AIG Private Client Group," said Buchmueller, who also founded AIG Private Client Group in 1999. "There is no role more important in our organization than Chief Claims Officer, and there is no one I would rather partner with than Mike Taylor." Taylor began his career at Allstate Insurance following his graduation from Mount Allison University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History.

Metzger joined PURE in 2013 following a decade at Progressive, where he served in multiple leadership roles. During his tenure at PURE, he has overseen broker distribution and led business development for the New York Metro Region in a general management role. Jason holds an MBA from The University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Arts from Central College.

"Jason is an exceptional manager, and he embodies PURE's purpose: to allow our membership to pursue their passions with greater confidence by making them smarter about risk, safer from hazards and ultimately, more resilient," said Buchmueller. "He will bring a fresh perspective to our risk management organization and to our membership."

To learn more about PURE Insurance, please visit pureinsurance.com and follow PURE on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About PURE

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a member-owned reciprocal insurer dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth individuals and families. PURE provides customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud to more than 75,000 responsible, high net worth families throughout the U.S. Inspired by some of the finest policyholder-owned companies, PURE emphasizes alignment of interests and transparency. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, LLC acts as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE. PURE membership is subject to an executed Subscriber's Agreement & Power of Attorney. For more information or to find a local broker, visit pureinsurance.com. You can follow PURE on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pure-group-of-insurance-companies-announces-two-executive-promotions-naming-michael-taylor-as-chief-claims-officer-and-jason-metzger-as-head-of-risk-management-300662027.html

SOURCE The PURE Group of Insurance Companies

Related Links

https://www.pureinsurance.com

