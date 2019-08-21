The PURE Group of Insurance Companies Honored as a 2019 Best Place to Work in South Carolina For Third Consecutive Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PURE Group of Insurance Companies (PURE Group), which includes Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), the policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for high net worth individuals and families, has been named one of South Carolina's 2019 Best Places to Work by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.

"We are humbled to once again be acknowledged as one of South Carolina's Best Places to Work," said Dennis Kirwin, SVP, Southeast Regional Executive for the PURE Group of Insurance Companies. "This recognition is a reflection of PURE's dedication to building a strong workplace culture and positive work environment. Our commitment to empowering and rewarding our employees is key to offering a great member experience."

PURE was included on the list of "large employers" (250 or more U.S. employees) in South Carolina and was recognized at the 14th annual Best Places to Work in South Carolina reception and dinner on August 1, 2019.

This honor comes on the heels of PURE's inclusion in Fortune/Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces in New York and listing as one of the 2019 AZcentral.com Top Companies to Work for in Arizona.

To learn more about PURE Insurance, please visit pureinsurance.com.

About PURE

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a policyholder-owned insurer dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth individuals and families. PURE provides customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud to more than 85,000 responsible, high net worth families throughout the U.S. Inspired by some of the finest policyholder-owned companies, PURE emphasizes alignment of interests and transparency. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of "A" (Excellent) from A.M. Best. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, LLC acts as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE.

