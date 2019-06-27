The PURE Group of Insurance Companies Named a "Top Company to Work for in Arizona" by AZcentral.com

PHOENIX, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PURE Group of Insurance Companies, which includes Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE), the policyholder-owned property and casualty insurer designed for high net worth individuals and families, has been named one of the 2019 AZcentral.com Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. The recognition highlights the best companies across the state as voted by their employees.

"A great member experience starts with a great employee experience," said Katherine Richardson, Chief Human Resources Officer for the PURE Group of Insurance Companies. "We are proud to build a culture that supports and gives back to those who come to work every day in service of our membership, are humbled by this recognition and remain deeply committed to continuing our efforts in making PURE a standout place to work."

PURE earned the fourth spot on the list of medium-sized (100 to 999 employees) companies.

"This year 125 companies were selected based on the results of a very high favorable employee survey scores averaging 90% overall survey results and an impressive 91% overall employee engagement. This level of performance for Arizona companies is about three times the national average when compared to Gallup's recent reporting of US engagement at about 33% favorable," says Denise Gredler, Founder & CEO for BestCompaniesAZ, program consulting partner. "These winners should be very proud of their Top Companies status for this presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent."

About PURE

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a policyholder-owned insurer dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth individuals and families. PURE provides customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud to more than 85,000 responsible, high net worth families throughout the U.S. Inspired by some of the finest policyholder-owned companies, PURE emphasizes alignment of interests and transparency. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates and a Financial Strength Rating of "A" (Excellent) from A.M. Best. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, LLC acts as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE.

About Republic Media

Republic Media is a consultative media company that provides you with the means to deliver your message to the right audience in the most effective way. From online to print to direct mail, Republic Media encompasses an array of products including The Arizona Republic, azcentral.com, and La Voz. Since 1890, The Arizona Republic continues to be Arizona's most trusted and most read newspaper. http://www.republicmedia.com/about-us

About BestCompaniesAZ

BestCompaniesAZ is a marketing agency that specializes in employer branding. With more than 30 combined years of industry experience in public relations and human resources, BestCompaniesAZ elevates award-winning organizations through digital marketing, events, communication and award consultation services. For more information, visit BestCompaniesAZ.com.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group is dedicated to establishing Best Places to Work programs to distinguish leaders in workplace excellence. As a research firm, BCG collects data about participating companies as well as employee feedback, analyzes that data, and produces a "Best" distinction that makes each recognized organization, the selected region (or industry) and the organizing partners proud. Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes places of employment that lead the way in defining the employee experience of the 21st century.

