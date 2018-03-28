The PURE Group of Insurance Companies Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

Performed by research and consulting firm Great Place to Work, the ranking considered input from more than 76,000 employees in the Financial Services & Insurance sector. They evaluated more than 50 elements of team members' experience on the job including employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do. PURE Insurance took the number 12 spot on the list.

"We focus on fostering a strong work culture that empowers our employees, and provides them with a strong sense of purpose and direction in their career," said Katherine Richardson, Chief Human Resources Officer at the PURE Group of Insurance Companies. "This culture helps to create a passionate and engaged workforce that comes to work every day dedicated to serving our members."

"Great Place to Work is proud to have these Best Workplaces show that maximizing human potential creates a great workplace and drives business performance," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like PURE Insurance set the bar for other Financial Services and Insurance companies, proving that if you invest in your people they will invest in you."

The Best Workplaces in the Financial Services & Insurance is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

To learn more about PURE Insurance, please visit pureinsurance.com.

About PURE

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is a member-owned reciprocal insurer dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth individuals and families. PURE provides customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood, fraud and cyber fraud to more than 70,000 responsible, high net worth families throughout the U.S. Inspired by some of the finest policyholder-owned companies, PURE emphasizes alignment of interests and transparency. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management all contribute to highly competitive rates. In return for a fee, PURE Risk Management, LLC acts as Attorney-in-Fact for PURE. PURE membership is subject to an executed Subscriber's Agreement & Power of Attorney. For more information or to find a local broker, visit pureinsurance.com. You can follow PURE on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 76,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in Financial Services & Insurance. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Read our new book: "A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World." Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pure-group-of-insurance-companies-named-one-of-the-2018-best-workplaces-in-financial-services--insurance-by-great-place-to-work-and-fortune-300621247.html

SOURCE The PURE Group of Insurance Companies

Related Links

http://www.pureinsurance.com

