The Pure Zone® Protection Film Is 97% Active Against SARS-CoV-2*, The Strain Causing Covid-19*

97% viral load on SARS-CoV-2*

viral load on SARS-CoV-2* 99.8% viral load on HCov-229E*

viral load on HCov-229E* 99.9% bacterial reduction on the most common strains**

Caroline MATEU, President of the Board of Directors, and Clément MATEU, General Manager of the HEXIS Group, enthusiastically welcome these very good results:

"While the health crisis is still raging around the world, HEXIS Group is pleased to be able to contribute at its best by providing a product that can deliver an effective response to help fight the pandemic."

INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING MADE IN FRANCE

The PURE ZONE® antimicrobial protection film is manufactured in France by HEXIS, a company specialising in the manufacture of high-end self-adhesive cast PVC, PU and latex films.

The entire production of HEXIS films is guaranteed Made in France .

The company manufactures its rolls in its two factories in the south of France.

It can thus guarantee its customers a stable production and takes on a premium ranking.

PURE ZONE® FILM PROTECTS SURFACES 24/7

The PURE ZONE® technology, registered in 2013 and developed by the HEXIS R&D laboratory, provides continuous 24-hour preventative protection against bacteria and coronavirus*.

Reliable and of benefit to the public, PURE ZONE® film is the perfect answer to protect places and surfaces in direct contact with humans, without any danger to the skin: terminals and touch screens, handles, access ramps, reception desks, public transport, medical facilities, hotels and restaurants, supermarkets, schools etc.

A TECHNOLOGY BASED ON SILVER IONS

The innovative PURE ZONE® technology contains silver ions encapsulated in a glass matrix and evenly distributed throughout the film.

On contact with moisture, these reactive silver ions are activated from the surface layer and will rapidly block and inhibit microbes, limiting their proliferation between cleaning and disinfection procedures.

* HCoV-229E, SARS-CoV-2 Colcov (according to ISO 21702)

** Staphylococcus aureus, meticillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Salmonella, Listeria, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa

