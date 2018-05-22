The PURELL® Brand Launches PURELL™ Body Fluid Spill Kits

"Proactive planning is key to a strong food safety program, and the new PURELL™ Body Fluid Spill Kit helps ensure you are ready for unexpected events," said Diane Collins, foodservice market development director, GOJO. "This food safety response kit contains a comprehensive set of components that work together to prevent cross contamination over multiple events protecting both guests and workers from possible foodborne illness outbreaks. These products deliver quick and powerful germ kill with PURELL PEACE OF MIND™."

The core of each single-use kit is an 8-oz. bottle of PURELL® Foodservice Surface Sanitizer, which contains no harsh fumes or chemicals. The product offers rapid kill times, including killing norovirus, E. coli and salmonella in 30 seconds, and multi-surface performance with no rinse required on food contact surfaces. Other components include:

PURELL® Advanced Hand Sanitizer Single Use OSHAKits.com Absorbent Blend with Deodorizer Head-to-toe personal protection kit Three medical-grade absorbent towels Large trash bag and tie Bilingual instruction guide and training video Heavy-duty, hand-held scraper and mop Spill collection system

"Today, most state and local health departments require foodservice establishments to have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomit and diarrhea spills," said Owen Griffin, business development manager, OSHAKits.com. "The PURELL™ Body Fluid Spill Kit helps foodservice establishments ensure they are compliant with state and local health department requirements, while also helping to protect against foodborne illness outbreaks."

About GOJO

GOJO Industries, which was started more than 70 years ago in Akron, Ohio, is committed to creating a healthy environment for everyone. The GOJO Purpose of Saving Lives and Making Life Better Through Well-Being Solutions drives every decision the company makes, from the products it delivers to the way employees work.

The GOJO story is one of entrepreneurship and innovation. Notable inventions include the first waterless heavy-duty hand cleaner; the first portion-controlled soap dispenser; PURELL® Instant Hand Sanitizer; PURELL® Surface Sprays, and our latest inventions, PURELL® Brand HEALTHY SOAP® products with CLEAN RELEASE™ Technology and PURELL® ES8 Dispensing Systems with energy on the refill.

GOJO is a Family Enterprise headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with US operations in Cuyahoga Falls, and Wooster, Ohio, and global operations in the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Canada.

About OSHAKits.com

OSHAKits.com creates customized spill kits and provides the proactive training and support required to help make their reactive use effective for national restaurant chains, food service distributors, retail stores, and school systems. OSHAKits.com is a Northfield Medical Manufacturing company, a leading supplier of the solidifiers used in spill kits, hospitals, and surgery centers around the world. For more information, contact OSHAKits.com at 5505 Robin Hood Rd., Suite B, Norfolk, VA 23513. Phone: 800-270-0153. Email: info@OSHAKits.com. Web: www.oshakits.com.

