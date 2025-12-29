The Purina Foundation Awards More Than $1.16 Million in Grants to Support Communities and Pets in Need

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Purina Foundation recently reinforced its commitment to community by awarding $1,165,000 million in grants to 27 nonprofit organizations across the United States throughout 2025. The Purina Foundation, established by Nestlé Purina PetCare Company founder William H. Danforth, continues the company's philanthropic legacy of supporting important community causes and critical needs in Purina's 25 U.S. operating cities. The Foundation also provides financial support to nonprofit organizations during times of natural disaster.

Supporting Animal Welfare Efforts

Purina believes that when people and pets bond, life becomes richer. In 2025, the Purina Foundation prioritized support for organizations and programs that deepen the human pet bond and improve access to pet care and veterinary services. Notable grants include:

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for the renovation of its Family Pet Center.

for the renovation of its Family Pet Center. Watertown Humane Society in Jefferson, WI for building a new veterinary resource clinic for shelter and community pets.

in Jefferson, WI for building a new veterinary resource clinic for shelter and community pets. North Scott Community School District near Davenport, IA for purchasing veterinary science and technology equipment for the new Regional Innovation Center.

near Davenport, IA for purchasing veterinary science and technology equipment for the new Regional Innovation Center. Iowa Central Community College Foundation to support its veterinarian training program that provides free veterinary care and nutrition support to local shelter pets in Fort Dodge, IA.

to support its veterinarian training program that provides free veterinary care and nutrition support to local shelter pets in Fort Dodge, IA. Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph, Missouri for new equipment at its onsite veterinary clinic.

for new equipment at its onsite veterinary clinic. Humane Society of Deaf Smith County for the construction of a new low-cost spay and neuter clinic for shelter and community pets in Hereford, TX.

for the construction of a new low-cost spay and neuter clinic for shelter and community pets in Hereford, TX. Flagstaff Shelter Services to create a new pet-friendly emergency shelter for the local unhoused community in Flagstaff, AZ.

to create a new pet-friendly emergency shelter for the local unhoused community in Flagstaff, AZ. Susquehanna Service Dogs in Mechanicsburg, PA to increase the organization's capacity for placing service dogs with veterans suffering from PTSD.

in Mechanicsburg, PA to increase the organization's capacity for placing service dogs with veterans suffering from PTSD. Peninsula Pet Pantry in King William, VA to construct a new kitten nursery, which will also serve as a pet food distribution site for families in the community.

in King William, VA to construct a new kitten nursery, which will also serve as a pet food distribution site for families in the community. The Haven Zoo in Hartwell, GA to add a barn structure to properly store supplies, as well as care for sick animals.

Investing in Future Generations

As part of Purina's commitment to the Nestlé Needs YOU workforce and career development initiative, the Purina Foundation recognized the importance of education and community engagement. Grants awarded in 2025 under this category include:

Clinton County Agricultural Society towards renovations to the community center used by local 4-H clubs in Clinton, IA.

towards renovations to the community center used by local 4-H clubs in Clinton, IA. Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County for renovating and expanding its teen center in Miami, OK.

for renovating and expanding its teen center in Miami, OK. Folds of Honor Foundation to fund a scholarship program for family members of fallen and disabled veterans and first responders in Oklahoma City, OK.

to fund a scholarship program for family members of fallen and disabled veterans and first responders in Oklahoma City, OK. The Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library in Bloomfield, MO to renovate museum exhibits and create a community education program for area youth

in Bloomfield, MO to renovate museum exhibits and create a community education program for area youth Cornell Cooperative Extension in Dunkirk, NY to expand the reach and effectiveness of the Chautauqua County 4-H Dog Program.

in Dunkirk, NY to expand the reach and effectiveness of the Chautauqua County 4-H Dog Program. Ellsworth Agricultural Education & FFA Chapter in Hager City, WI for the development of a new agricultural education lab.

Local Community Support

As a global leader in pet care, Purina aims to serve as a good corporate citizen and works to improve the lives of people and pets in each of its operating communities. In 2025, the Purina Foundation is enhancing local communities through various initiatives, including support for:

The 160 nonprofit agencies that make up United Way of Greater St. Louis , providing essential needs, such as healthcare, education and financial security to more than 1 million people across the St. Louis region.

, providing essential needs, such as healthcare, education and financial security to more than 1 million people across the St. Louis region. Denver Police Foundation to create a new Pups on Patrol community engagement program.

to create a new Pups on Patrol community engagement program. Upper Macungie Township Community Fund to help build new community center near Allentown, PA.

to help build new community center near Allentown, PA. RiverLife, Inc . to provide wheelchair ramps to those with mobility challenges in Fairburn, GA.

. to provide wheelchair ramps to those with mobility challenges in Fairburn, GA. Draper Volunteer Fire Department for purchasing new rescue equipment in Eden, NC.

for purchasing new rescue equipment in Eden, NC. City of Hereford, TX for renovating a community playground to add wheelchair accessibility.

for renovating a community playground to add wheelchair accessibility. Guernsey County Fraternal Order of Police to establish a veterinary care fund for the department's K9 officers, and the Cambridge Police Department to build and enhance kennels for the department's K9 officers. Both these police departments serve the Zanesville, OH community.

Natural Disaster Relief

As several major natural disasters impacted US communities in 2025, including an EF3 tornado in Purina's hometown of St. Louis, the Purina Foundation provided grants to support relief efforts, including:

Greater Good Charities ' support for people and pets impacted by the Southern California wildfire in January, as well as support for flood relief efforts in Central Texas in July.

' support for people and pets impacted by the Southern California wildfire in January, as well as support for flood relief efforts in Central Texas in July. The St. Louis Community Foundation and United Way of Greater St. Louis for clean-up and relief efforts following the St. Louis tornado in May.

and for clean-up and relief efforts following the St. Louis tornado in May. The Cape Area Community Foundation for relief efforts to support those impacted by the tornado that that hit Delta, MO in April.

Established in 1951, the Purina Foundation distributes more than 20 grants and $1 million annually to nonprofits aiming to support pets, people and the environment and strengthen the human-animal bond in Purina Communities. For more information about how Purina supports communities, please visit www.purina.com.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Nestlé Purina PetCare