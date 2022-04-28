The Purple Book Community Announces AppSecCon 2022: A Premier Virtual Application Security Event

Features leading security leaders from Fortune 500 companies to startups and will launch The Purple Book of Software Security, a complimentary thought leadership and best practice guide for application security teams

PALO ALTO, Calif. , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Purple Book Community, a community of top security leaders, today announced that AppSecCon 2022 will take place May 18-19, 2022. The virtual event is expected to host thousands of leading security professionals from around the world.

When: May 18-19, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (PT) each day

Where: Virtual Conference, Register Today ! Presentations will be available on demand after the conference for all registered attendees.

What: The World's largest AppSec Conference provides a multi-perspective experience for thousands of virtual attendees. The event is focused on solving the industry's most pressing concerns, sharing ideas and best practices and highlighting unique case studies from trusted leaders.

Cost: Free to attend but the seats are limited, so register soon to secure your seat!

AppSecCon 2022 will feature some of the biggest name speakers in the industry. Additionally, the event will officially launch The Purple Book , an open source best practice guide developed by 29 top security leaders including executives from startups to leading Fortune 500 companies.

Here's what industry luminaries, co-authors of the Purple Book of Software Security and speakers at the event have to say:

"Application security is arguably the most overlooked security challenge we face today," said Vandana Verma, Security Relations Leader at Snyk. "Application security teams are often outnumbered by more than 100 to 1, so it is key that we come together as a security community to share best practices and optimize our approach."

"Viable collaboration is key to advancing the security field by sharing best practices and models for all organizations struggling with AppSec and DevSecOps initiatives," said Robert Rodriguez, Chairman and Founder of SINET.

"I couldn't be more excited to be a co-author of the Purple Book," said Gary Hayslip, CISO at Softbank Investment Adviser and author of 5 leading security books. "With companies launching new code almost daily, AppSec is a critical component to securing today's networks and business services, so it's more important than ever to share our experience and best tips."

"I think it is essential that those of us in the security industry carve out some time to give back to the security community," said Nikhil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of ArmorCode. "I couldn't be prouder to see so many top security professionals working together to make a difference. By bringing so many incredibly intelligent and experienced people together to write this book and participate in this conference, I think we have something that can be incredibly valuable for businesses looking to protect themselves."

The Purple Book of Software Security will be officially launched on May 19 at AppSecCon 2022. The full event agenda can be found here: https://www.techstrongevents.com/appseccon-2022#agenda and a copy of the book can be accessed at https://www.thepurplebook.club/the-book

ArmorCode Inc is a proud Diamond sponsor for this event.

About Purple Book Community

The Purple Book Community is a group of trusted security leaders who have come together with a mission to democratize software security. Leaders share their AppSec learnings, best practices, case studies, and secure software development life cycle practices. To learn more, please visit www.thepurplebook.club and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About ArmorCode

ArmorCode is the industry's leading AppSecOps platform. ArmorCode customers reduce application exposure and risk, while scaling AppSec effectiveness and impact by 10x or more across the organization. ArmorCode customers use the platform for AppSec Posture, Vulnerability, and Compliance Management and DevSecOps automation. ArmorCode AppSecOps platform is delivering a 10X AppSec Force Multiplier™ impact to several marquee enterprises. To learn more, please visit www.armorcode.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

